5 major announcements expected in Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 patch is scheduled to release on March 27, 2024, along with the limited-time banner of the brand-new 5-star character, Acheron. As usual, the developers will host a livestream featuring the upcoming update, revealing the fresh content to the players. While players are enthusiastic about the livestream, they may be curious about the important news that will be announced.

This article lists five major announcements that players can expect from the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Special Program livestream.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Five major announcements that players should expect from the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream

1) Brand-new characters

Acheron is an upcoming 5-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

As per the drip marketing campaign, Acheron and Aventurine will be the two brand-new 5-star characters who will be featured during the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update.

While there is no solid information, players can expect Acheron’s limited-time banner to be released in the first phase of the upcoming update. Aventurine will debut during the second phase of the update along with his signature Light Cone.

Acheron will be a Path of Nihility character wielding the Lightning element. Her kit distinguishes her from the other Nihility characters, allowing her to be used in a variety of hypercarry team compositions.

Aventurine will specialize in aiding his allies as he treads on the Path of Preservation. He can provide shields to all of his allies while also dealing significant damage to the adversaries. With the release of Aventurine, many players will be able to create teams composed entirely of Imaginary element characters.

Gallagher is also scheduled for release during version 2.1. He will likely debut in Acheron’s banner as a featured 4-star character. Gallagher is the first Path of Abundance character wielding the Fire element.

2) New Trailblaze Mission

Another announcement Trailblazers can expect from the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream is the new Trailblaze Mission. The mission will pick up where version 2.0 left off, and it will most likely involve Acheron, Aventurine, Sam, and Sunday. It will take place in Penacony as it is the brand-new region and the current destination of the Astral Express Crew.

After completing the Trailblaze Mission, players will be rewarded with a few Stellar Jades, allowing them to get closer to their preferred characters.

3) Brand-new in-game events

Hanu's Prison Break is the major event of version 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers at HoYoverse bestow a significant amount of Stellar Jades to the players through various events. Some of these also award players with a few Star Rail Special Passes. As usual, Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will likely have a Gift of Odyssey login event that will give away 10 Special Passes for free.

Like previous patches, the future update will include a major event that will last for the entire duration of the patch, allowing Trailblazers to take their time and complete it. The boosted drop for Planar Ornaments and Relic events will likely make their appearance, which allows players to obtain a few pieces of Relics.

4) First Anniversary event

The anniversary event will be held during version 2.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers will host an Anniversary event during Honkai Star Rail 2.1. Hence, players can expect some freebies during the event. Since it is the first anniversary of this turn-based gacha title, players are likely to receive a generous number of gifts.

While it is not confirmed, Trailblazers can expect to obtain a free 5-star character as the developers have done so previously.

5) New explorable maps

Penacony in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Special Program broadcast will likely include an announcement about a new map area for Penacony. Currently, there are five explorable map areas in Penacony available for the Trailblazers to explore to obtain various rewards. Version 2.1’s release will add another area that will house multiple treasure chests and puzzles.

A new map means players will also receive a few Adventure Quests, allowing them to obtain Stellar Jades.

