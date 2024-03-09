Given how easily her talents and abilities are disregarded, Qingque may be one of the Honkai Star Rail's most underappreciated 4-star support units. But when players give her the right equipment, she can scale enormously. Incidentally, Qingque, who takes the Erudation Path, has access to several different Light Cones (LCs), which are required to ascend any character in the game.

This comprehensive reference to Qingque Light Cone includes details on her best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star choices.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star LightCones for Qingque in Honkai Star Rail

Best 5-star Lightcone

Before Dawn

Before Dawn, a 5-star Erudition path Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

The 5-star Light Cone Before Dawn is Qingque's best Light Cone. It significantly boosts her skill and ultimate damage by 18% and her critical damage by 36%. After she uses an ultimate or skill Before Dawn additionally bestows Somnus Corpus, which increases the damage of her follow-up strike by 48% when consumed. For players who wish to optimize Qingque's damage output, Before Dawn is an excellent option for the Erudition DPS Characters due to its skill and ultimate buff.

For Qingque, the Before Dawn Light Cone is the best option, especially if her Eidolon is at Level 4 (E4). By addressing Qingque's Crit DMG weakness, this light cone lets you equip a CRIT Rate Relic for a more balanced stat build. Before Dawn also gives her an 18% increase in skill and ultimate DMG, but the follow-up attack buff is exclusive to E4 Eidolon. The Before Dawn Light Cone can be found in the Bygone Reminiscence Warp Banner until March 26, 2024.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Qingque

4-star Light Cones for Qingque (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail, players have to utilize 4-star Light Cones, which are more easily obtained, for an approachable Qingque build. The top LCs in the category are listed below, along with their passives:

Today Is Another Peaceful Day - Raises the wearer's DMG following their Max Energy after going into battle. DMG rises to 160 Energy at a rate of 0.20% at each point.

Raises the wearer's DMG following their Max Energy after going into battle. DMG rises to 160 Energy at a rate of 0.20% at each point. Geniuses' Repose - Gives the wearer a 16% increase in ATK. The wearer's CRIT DMG rises by 24% for three turns after defeating an adversary.

Gives the wearer a 16% increase in ATK. The wearer's CRIT DMG rises by 24% for three turns after defeating an adversary. The Birth of the Self - Increases by 24% the DMG dealt by the wearer's subsequent strikes. If the target enemy's HP is currently less than 50% of its maximum HP, follow-up hits will do an additional 24% more damage.

While building Qingque, players can't go wrong with any of the above options, but since Geniuses' Repose is an accessible Light Cone that appears on the Permanent banner, it might be worth trying.

Today Is Another Peaceful Day is a good choice for your Qingque build if you have the battle pass. It has a strong passive and one of the best Light Cones in the Nameless Honor.

Best 3-star Qingque Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Sagacity, a 3-star Erudition path Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Only new players in Honkai Star Rail are advised to get a 3-star Light Cone, as these will probably eventually be replaced by better options.

Having said that, the Sagacity Light Cone is suitable for a beginning Qingque build since it raises the wearer's ATK by 24% following the use of their ultimate.

