7 best characters to pair with Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail

Sparkle has finally made her debut with the release of version 2.0 of Honkai Star Rail. After obtaining her via rolling in the Sparkling Splendor banner during the second phase of the ongoing version, Trailblazers may change this character to their own. Many Trailblazers have pulled for her because she is the first limited-time 5-star Quantum element character to walk the Harmony Path.

She is well known for her vibrant demeanor and her powerful support abilities. Her abilities concentrate on raising her comrades' ATK and SPD, which makes her an invaluable member of any squad.

In this article, we will discuss the seven best characters to pair with Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

7 characters to pair with Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

1) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Imbibitor Lunae, a 5-star Imaginary element character in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Imbibitor Lunae is a five-star DPS unit that performs most effectively on a team with Sparkle as his support unit. It mostly depends on the usage of skill points. Players can upgrade Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae's Basic Attack during his turns by using up to three Skill Points. Imbibitor Lunae will do greater damage to foes the higher the enhancement levels.

Even with his Ultimate's two free Skill Points, players would still have issues due to the heavy consumption. Players that pair Sparkle can avoid this entirely and greatly increase his damage as well.

2) Seele

Seele, 5-star Quantum element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele is a Quantum DPS character that benefits greatly from the new Harmony unit's assistance . She is a single-target damage specialist and the first character in version 1.4 to earn a rerun banner. Seele's ability allows her to deal incredible damage to a single opponent and, once defeated, provide her with an extra round. She must defeat opponents to inflict the Weakness Break status effects.

Seele's overall damage output is significantly increased by the new Harmony unit's ability, allowing her to unleash her lethal combinations more frequently.

3) Silverwolf

Silverwolf, a 5-star Nihility unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Silverwolf, who deals with different debuffs to opponents, is another option for a strong Mono-Quantum squad. She has the power to lower an opponent's DEF and make them more susceptible to certain weaknesses. When Silver Wolf and the "Masked Fools" member work together, their support abilities are amplified, further strengthening the team's resilience.

Another feature that sets Silver Wolf apart from other debuffers is her Skill, which deals an opponent a random Weakness type. As a result, Silverwolf and the new Quantum unit in Honkai Star Rail can create a Mono-Quantum configuration, giving the team a big advantage.

4) Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan, a 5-star unit following the Path of Preservation (Image via HoYoverse)

Fu Xuan is an essential member of this Mono-Quantum squad since she can deflect attacks for her allies. With the help of her skill Matrix of Prescience, she can absorb 65% of the damage that her companions take. Fu Xuan's ally also gains the Knowledge Effect, which raises their HP by 3% of Fu Xuan's maximum HP and increases their critical rate by 6%.

While the team is busy dealing powerful damage to their adversaries, Fu Xuan can shield the group by absorbing most incoming strikes and guaranteeing the team's survival.

This makes pairing Fu Xuan with Sparkle a great choice, as it will keep her and the rest of the team safe from powerful attacks.

5) Blade

Blade, a 5-star Wind element unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade, a member of the mysterious organization Stellaron Hunters, utilizes the power of the Wind element. He can inflict massive Wind damage on nearby enemies as he travels the Path of Destruction. Due to his ability to finish a variety of difficult tasks by himself, Blade is also among the best DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail.

This strong physical DPS gains an advantage from Sparkle's abilities to raise his skill point cap. He can use his ultimate more frequently and deal severe physical damage if he has more points. This makes Blade a good option to pair with her in version 2.0 of Star Rail.

6) Kafka

Kafka, a member of the Stellaron Hunter (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka is a flexible unit that can be paired with a wide range of characters to form complex team configurations. The Stellaron Hunter has made several appearances in the main questline of this game, attracting a lot of interest from players. Her distinct Damage-over-Time (DoT) based playstyle, which she obtained from the Nihility Path, has helped her rise from her initial release as a playable unit to the popular Lightning 5-star unit.

Sparkle simultaneously advances Kafka's action forward by 50% and increases her CRIT DMG scaling with hers for a turn, letting Kafka deal with bigger Lightning DMG.

This is the reason Kafka is a suitable choice for pairing with her in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0.

7) Qingque

Qingque, a 4-star Quantum element unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Due to her talents, Sparkle, a 5-star Quantum Harmony character, complements Qingque wonderfully. Qingque might continually draw Jade Tiles in the hopes of obtaining massive damage enhancements upon collecting particular sets.

However, her damage abilities are random, thus they continuously depend on luck to trigger. This is where the new Quantum support character steps in to save the day. With more skill points, Sparkle's ability increases the 4-star DPS's chances of drawing the tiles she desires each turn.

With the new Harmony unit's ability, the skill point cap is getting removed, letting Qingque go for her desired titles and making her one of the best units to pair with Sparkle.

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles:

Honkai Star Rail Sparkle teams guide: Best hyper carry, F2P, and other teams || All Sparkle materials || Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Acheron leaks || Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Aventurine leaks || Best teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 || How to play Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail: Kit, abilities, role and more || Honkai Star Rail Sparkle build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments || Honkai Star Rail Sparkle Light Cones guide: Best 5-star, 4-star and 3-star gears