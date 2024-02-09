Trailblazers are required to build a team consisting of four characters to clear various activities in Honkai Star Rail 2.0. Each team should include at least one character excelling in DPS, buff, debuff, and healing capabilities. With the release of the ongoing version and the new gacha banners, players are wondering what the best teams are to complete any activities in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

This article lists the three best teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 for curious readers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the best teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0?

Kafka + Black Swan + Bronya + Bailu

A team featuring Kafka, Black Swan, Bronya, and Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Black Swan – (Sub DPS)

– (Sub DPS) Bronya – (Buffer)

– (Buffer) Bailu – (Healer)

Kafka is the primary DPS character of this team composition who deals exceptional Lightning damage through Shock DoTs (Damage over Time). Black Swan provides support to Kafka by dealing significant Wind damage to adversaries.

Meanwhile, Bronya buffs their ATK and CRIT DMG to boost both DPS characters’ damage to its full extent. Bailu stays behind and watches over her party members to heal them when they are struck by an attack from an opponent.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (DHIL) + Hanya + Pela + Huohuo

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Hanya, Pela, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (DHIL) – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Hanya – (Buffer)

– (Buffer) Pela – (Debuffer)

– (Debuffer) Huohuo – (Secondary buffer/Healer)

In this hypercarry Honkai Star Rail team composition, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (DHIL) serves as the main DPS unit. He is one of the best DPS characters in the title capable of dealing colossal Imaginary damage to his adversaries. While Imbibitor Lunae is busy fighting, both Hanya and Pela assist him from behind.

The latter reduces all opponents’ DEF, which makes them vulnerable to Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae attacks, while the former buffs his ATK and SPD stats, boosting his damage. Meanwhile, Huohuo heals her allies to ensure their survival.

Topaz & Numby + Dr. Ratio + Sparkle + Luocha

A team featuring Topaz & Numby, Dr. Ratio, Sparkle, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Dr. Ratio – (Sub DPS)

– (Sub DPS) Sparkle – (Buffer)

– (Buffer) Luocha – (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail 2.0 team composition features Topaz & Numby as the primary DPS unit. As a The Hunt follower, she specializes in dealing Fire damage through follow-up attacks. Dr. Ratio harmonizes well with Topaz as he also specializes in launching follow-up attacks. Both DPS characters work together to vaporize the adversaries instantly while Sparkle buffs their CRIT DMG to boost their damage significantly.

Meanwhile, Luocha utilizes his kit to its full potential and heals each party member to ensure they survive the battle.