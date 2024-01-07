In HoYoverse's gacha game Honkai Star Rail, the roster of characters is continuously expanding. Some are only accessible to players via gacha walls, whereas others are given away for free. Only a limited number of units are available to Trailblazers who choose the free-to-play option.

However, players now have more options for free-to-play units in the Star Rail version, which they may construct quickly and easily.

That said, this article lists the best Honkai Star Rail version free-to-play teams for January.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best F2P team in Honkai Star Rail for January

Best free-to-play team for Star Rail in January (Image via HoYoverse)

A main and sub-DPS, along with two support units, are typically found in the best Honkai Star Rail team compositions. While one support unit applies buffs or debuffs, the other should be able to shield or heal. Though this isn't a hard-and-fast rule, the compositional template will cover all the bases and balance damage dealing with team survival.

Some units in Honkai Star Rail can be challenging for players, especially when they have to build and assemble the best free-to-play team. Thus, the greatest free team comp available at the moment is this one, which will ensure that you put together the greatest team without going over budget:

Dan Heng - (Man DPS)

- (Man DPS) Servel - (Sub-DPS)

- (Sub-DPS) Asta - (Primary Support)

- (Primary Support) March 7th - (Main Shield )

Dan Heng

Dan Heng, a 4-star Wind element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng is a famous free-to-play Wind element unit in Honkai Star Rail, who rescued the Trailblazer in the Prologue. He has a strong Path and is obtainable as F2P. As a result, most players use him as their main DPS early on in the game.

Dan Heng is a Wind user, and his abilities come from the Path of Hunt, which primarily focuses on single enemy targets. He can deal 50% of his ATK in a wind strike to a single foe with his basic attack. Furthermore, the damage of his basic attack can be increased by 130% of Dan Heng's ATK stat, thanks to his elemental skill. His burst skill simultaneously damages every enemy with 240% of Dan Heng's ATK.

Therefore, Dan Heng's abilities are excellent for defeating strong foes in the end-game activities of Honkai Star Rail.

Serval

Serval, a 4-star Lightning element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval is one of Honkai Star Rail's most powerful and undervalued units. However, she requires a significant investment of resources; therefore, to harness her strength fully, players must devote time to building her.

Serval can launch a broad range of attacks with Lightning attacks at her disposal. Because of her unmatched power to break through shields, she holds a respectable position among other Lightning characters.

Serval's special ability, Lightning damage, can cause damage to a single adversary that ranges from 50% to 110% of her ATK figures.

Her ability, Lightning Flash, deals lightning damage to a single enemy, matching 70%–140% of her ATK stats; additionally, she can use her talent to deal 30%–66% of her ATK stats to the nearby enemies. The next two turns deal lightning DoT damage to the foes, ranging from 40% to 114% of Serval's ATK, with an 80% base chance of triggering the Shock state effect.

Based on her statistics, she is a promising sub-DPS alongside the other party members.

Asta

Asta, a 4-star Fire element buffer unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Asta is an astronomer and the manager of the Herta Space Station. She has a lot of duties, and occasionally, her diligence goes above and beyond basic research. She is highly recognized for coming from an affluent family and for often being observed assisting her guild and staff in avoiding difficult financial situations.

Asta is known in Honkai Star Rail for splurging on unnecessary items. She is a supporting character with the Fire element and follows the Path of Harmony.

Asta's abilities give her allies a simultaneous SPD and damage increase. Characters can move or turn ahead of their opponent due to the SPD stat. Because of this, a character with a higher SPD stat can act before any opponents, even on the first turn of a combat.

Asta's skill does fire damage to one opponent, according to her overall ATK. In addition, she can attack an opponent at random with damage determined by her overall ATK stat.

Not to mention, Asta's ultimate can give two rounds of SPD increase to everyone, including herself. If a player builds her by concentrating on her SPD stat, she can start the battle with a big advantage—that is, if she gains a higher SPD stat. This allows her abilities to deal a lot of Fire damage to enemies right from the start while also providing allies with an initial attack boost.

March 7th

March 7th, a free-to-play Ice element unit in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

After the Prologue, where March 7th saved the Trailblazer, she becomes a playable unit and joins them in their trailblazing quest. She wields a bow and can deal Ice damage to her enemies, which in turn can delay their action by freezing them for a moment.

March 7th is an Ice element unit that is a four-star rarity character and follows the Preservation path. Her ability to deflect many enemies' blows and protect companions makes her an excellent choice for a hybrid support/sub-DPS position. She can freeze her opponents with her ultimate, giving gamers a tactical edge by allowing their side to attack their targets first.

Because of her ability with ranged weaponry, March 7th is excellent in insinuating conflicts covertly. Her attacks can cover targets in ice, giving her an additional early advantage. She possesses a strong ultimate ability that your squad can employ in various ways to take the upper hand. It can be used by players to temporarily shock every opponent while giving their team an additional turn to attack the opponents.

The characters stated above come together to form a formidable team capable of handling all of the challenging end-game tasks in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.