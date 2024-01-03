5 most popular characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Memory of Chaos

The Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail is one of the most sought-after end-game content that will reset every three weeks starting from patch 1.6. The update also marks the beginning of a new cycle of the domain, featuring an array of fresh enemy waves across all of its stages. Due to this, the combat meta has changed, and it naturally favors the use of a few specific characters.

Therefore, players will likely want to know about the most popular units to use in the v1.6 Memory of Chaos. This article discusses each of them based on their usage rate in the current cycle.

It is worth noting that the usage rate data has been obtained via a sample size of 20,733 players, shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @hxg_diluc.

Fu Xuan, Ruan Mei, and other most popular characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Memory of Chaos

1) Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Fu Xuan is among the most coveted individuals in Honkai Star Rail, as she has established a high standard for the entire Preservation Path. Her damage mitigation ability is unlike any other tank in the game, giving her an upper hand in the combat meta.

Fu Xuan’s popularity in Memory of Chaos v1.6 is further justified by her ability to increase the HP and CRIT Rate for the entire team. This trait alone can benefit a lot of characters with HP-scaling kits. Besides, she is undoubtedly future-proof since her protective moveset can keep many teams from getting nuked by bosses and elite opponents on the battlefield.

2) Luocha

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of sustain, Luocha is the most popular option when it comes to healing allies throughout the combat phase. He has been a staple pick for many end-game team compositions in Honkai Star Rail, and the current Memory of Chaos cycle is no exception.

While the title has quite a few healers to choose from, what separates Luocha from the rest is his auto-restorative kit. He can instantly activate his Skill to heal allies whenever they reach critical HP. With his special field that continuously heals characters upon attacking an enemy, Luocha has gained prominence as the perfect healer in Star Rail.

3) Bronya

Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

As a Harmony character, Bronya has established her position as the most popular support in Honkai Star Rail. She has an arsenal of powerful buffs that can benefit almost every DPS during combat.

Bronya can increase the ATK and CRIT DMG of an entire team, increasing their damage output by a mile. She can further provide an extra turn to a character, which is highly beneficial in Memory of Chaos, where you need to complete each stage within a few cycles.

4) Huohuo

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo has managed to become one of the most used characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Memory of Chaos despite being a healer who has been constantly compared with Luocha. It shows that surviving the current domain cycle is a difficult task, but she can certainly extend her restorative ability to sustain your teams.

She offers a lingering restorative effect on allies while dispelling them from any debuff, offering quite a bit of value against enemies that can riddle your characters with negative effects. Besides, the specified domain requires two different teams, and Huohuo is the healer to pick for the second setup.

5) Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei (Image via HoYoverse)

The newest 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, Ruan Mei, has become a prominent pick for the latest Memory of Chaos cycle since her buffs universally apply to any team composition. She can boost the Weakness Break Efficiency and All-Type Pen Res for all allies, pushing their damage potential through the roof.

Therefore, she has the potential to become more popular in the future. Consider using Ruan Mei with two DPS to maximize your team’s output in the domain.