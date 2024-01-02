Honkai Star Rail 1.6 character usage rate in January 2024

The Honkai Star Rail character meta is mostly determined by their usage in the Memory of Chaos, and the version 1.6 cycle of the domain favors a few individuals. Before the beginning of January 2024, online data coming in courtesy of X (formerly Twitter) user hxg_diluc shows the usage rate of all the patch 1.6 units for the month.

The community will likely be interested in learning about them, considering that there have been quite a few interesting changes in the character placements, along with the inclusion of Ruan Mei in the roster.

Hence, this article will cover the usage rate of all the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 units in January 2024.

All Honkai Star Rail 1.6 character usage rates in January 2024

The usage rate of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters in January 2024 was obtained via a sample size of 20733 players who cleared the current Memory of Chaos cycle. The following list outlines the popularity of each individual based on the final data:

Fu Xuan: 96.1% Luocha: 94.4% Bronya: 93.3% Huohuo: 92.1% Ruan Mei: 90.7% Jingliu: 90.1% Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae: 88.1% Blade: 82.2% Tingyun: 72.9% Silver Wolf: 64.4% Seele: 62.1% Pela: 59.5% Clara: 29.7% Argenti: 27.6% Yukong: 23.5% Topaz and Numby: 19.9% Kafka: 18.9% Bailu: 15.1% Jing Yuan: 11.8% Hanya: 10.2% Gepard: 7.1% Lynx: 6.8% Asta: 5.4% Qingque: 5.1% Sampo: 4.5% Welt: 3.8% Natasha: 1.3% Yanqing: 0.9% Dan Heng: 0.7% Luka: 0.6% Sushang: 0.3% Herta: 0.3% March 7th: 0.3% Xuyei: 0.3% Guinaifen: 0.3% Himeko: 0.3% Preservation Trailblazer: 0.2% Serval: 0.1% Hook: 0.1% Destruction Trailblazer: 0.1% Arlan: 0.1%

Fu Xuan has managed to be the most popular 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail as of January 2024, with a 96.1% usage rate. Being a Preservation unit, she has access to powerful damage-mitigation abilities that can sustain the entire team during combat. In fact, it is highly unlikely for any character to get knocked out by an enemy nuke in her presence.

Interestingly, Ruan Mei has secured the fifth spot with a 90.7% usage rate in the current Memory of Chaos cycle. She brings an extremely future-proof set of buffs that allows her teammates to break and ignore a portion of a target’s defense while dealing damage.

In contrast, Xuyei, the newest 4-star unit, is in 34th place with a meager 0.3% usage rate since most of her combat potential is locked behind her Eidolons.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, follow Sportskeeda.