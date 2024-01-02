Nihility character tier list for Honkai Star Rail (January 2024)

There are seven characters on the Path of Nihility in the current version of Honkai Star Rail. Each unit excels in debuffing or dealing damage through DoTs (Damage over Time). With the start of a new year, players may be wondering who the best Nihility characters in the game are, especially since there are so many to choose from.

For curious readers, this article ranks each Nihility unit in a tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ranking Honkai Star Rail Nihility characters in a tier list for January 2024

All Nihility characters in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

SS tier

Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in the SS tier have exceptional kits and dominate the meta of the game. The units in this tier are:

Kafka

Silver Wolf

Kafka and Silver Wolf are excellent characters who can easily shine on the battlefield with very little investment.

Kafka can single-handedly clear end-game activities, such as the Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls. Silver Wolf, on the other hand, can inflict an ally's element on an opponent as a Weakness.

S tier

Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in the S tier are excellent, but they require some assistance to shine in combat. The units in this tier are:

Pela

Welt

Both Nihility characters are exceptional but require a certain amount of investment to make an impact on the battlefield. Pela excels at debuffing her opponents, allowing them to take more damage for a few turns. Meanwhile, Welt deals Imaginary damage to his opponents and slows their movement by lowering their SPD.

A tier

Guinaifen (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier are decent, they need some Eidolons to be truly impactful. The units that deserve to be in the A tier are:

Guinaifen

Sampo

Guinaifen is one of the newest Nihility characters in the game, while Sampo has been in the title since launch. Both units are capable of completing challenging activities with substantial investment.

B tier

Luka (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in the B tier has been subject to power creep as there are many units in the same field that overshadow them. The Honkai Star Rail Nihility unit in this tier is:

Luka

Luka can prove to be useful when he possesses multiple Eidolons. However, with no Eidolons, he deals negligible damage to his opponents.