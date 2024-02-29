Honkai Star Rail Sparkle Light Cones guide: Best 5-star, 4-star and 3-star gears

In a turn-based RPG like Honkai Star Rail, a meticulous build is essential to unleashing the true potential of characters, especially when they belong to the useful support category. Sparkle, being one of the most coveted options in the segment, requires not only good relics but also Light Cones to be able to dominate the battle. Fortunately, she has access to a few good gear options from the Harmony Path that will help her shine in any team composition.

This article discusses the best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star Light Cones for Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective, and the ranking reflects the writer's opinion.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail

1) Earthly Escapade

Earthly Escapade (Image via HoYoverse)

The Earthly Escapade is Sparkle’s signature Light Cone, which implies that its passive is tailored to improve her capabilities significantly. For starters, it increases wearer CRIT DMG by 32%, something Sparkle can use to amplify her crit buff. The gear also grants her a Mask effect at the beginning of the battle.

When the effect is active, all allies have their CRIT Rate increased by 10% and their CRIT DMG boosted by 28%. These buffs can easily amplify the damage potential and consistency of her teammates.

2) But the Battle Isn't Over

But the Battle Isn't Over (Image via HoYoverse)

Consider picking up But the Battle Isn't Over from the Starlight Exchange in Honkai Star Rail if you are planning to invest heavily in Sparkle. It is Bronya’s signature option that can increase the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 10%.

Sparkle can use the boost to build up her indispensable Ultimate consistently. Speaking of which, the Light Cone also regenerates a Skill Point when the wielder uses the specified ability.

She might not need the second segment of the passive, but it is still nice to have against enemies like Phantylia that can deprive you of Skill Points. Additionally, the 30% DMG boost to the next ally will be useful, as in most cases, her turn will arrive before a teammate.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail

1) Past and Future

Past and Future (Image via HoYoverse)

For an accessible Sparkle build in Honkai Star Rail, you cannot go wrong with Past and Future. You can easily obtain the gear from the Light Cone Manifest store and unlock its max Superimposition to double the effect on the passive.

When the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally’s DMG is increased by 16%. Considering that Sparkles will actively use her ability to buff a teammate, she will be able to make the most of the passive.

2) Carve the Moon, Weave the Cloud

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds (Image via HoYoverse)

The Harmony Light Cone in the Honkai Star Rail’s Nameless Honor, Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds, is arguably a strong 4-star pick for Sparkle. It has a unique passive that generates a random buff for all allies at the beginning of the wearer's turn.

The enhancement can be either an ATK boost, CRIT DMG, or an increased Energy Regeneration Rate. Although the effects are not stackable, they are still a hefty boost for a team when combined with Sparkle’s buffs.

Best 3-star Light Cones for Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail

Chorus (Image via HoYoverse)

The 3-star Light Cones are not recommended unless you are a new player in Honkai Star Rail. If that's the case, you can use Chorus to build Sparkles before moving on to the better gears.

That said, Chorus will increase the ATK of all allies by 8% after entering the battle. At the default level, the value isn't much to benefit from, but you should be able to clear the early game contents just fine.