If One Dreams At Midnight in Honkai Star Rail: Sparkle's signature Light Cone stats, materials, and more

Honkai Star Rail is wrapping up the first phase of update 2.0, titled If One Dreams At Midnight, to make way for the next set of warps for the patch. One of the upcoming banners contains Sparkle's signature Light Cone since she is the featured 5-star unit for the second half of the patch. With her release due on February 29, 2024, HoYoverse has shared an infographic covering the official details of her Earthly Escapade Light Cone.

This article will take a close look at the stats of Sparkle's signature option and outline its level-up materials.

Sparkle's signature Light Cone is heading to Honkai Star Rail If One Dreams At Midnight

The Earthly Escapade is Sparkle’s signature option that will be featured in the second-half banner of Honkai Star Rail 2.0. This 5-star Light Cone is tailored to significantly improve her combat performance, similar to how other specialized options work.

Speaking of which, the stats and level-up material details of Earthly Escapade have been specified in the following sections.

Sparkle's signature Light Cone stat

The official stats of the Earthly Escapade Light Cone are as follows:

ATK : 529

: 529 HP : 1164

: 1164 DEF : 463

: 463 Passive: Increases wearer’s CRIT DMG by 32%, and they obtain a Mask for three turns at the beginning of the battle. When the effect is active, all allies will have their CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG boosted by 10% and 28%, respectively. The wearer acquires a Radiant for recovering a Skill Point, which stacks up to four times before the status is swapped to a Mask.

Sparkle's signature Light Cone materials

Here are the materials required for Light Cone, with their corresponding sources:

Tatters of Thought : Dropped from Memory Zone Meme "Allseer and Memory Zone Meme "Heartbreaker" enemies.

: Dropped from Memory Zone Meme "Allseer and Memory Zone Meme "Heartbreaker" enemies. Firmament Note: The Reverie (Dreamscape) Calyx, Embers Exchange, and Omni Synthesizer Material Exchange.

All 4-stars on Sparkle's signature Light Cone banner in Honkai Star Rail If One Dreams At Midnight

Here is a list containing details of all the 4-stars featured on Sparkle's signature Light Cone banner in Honkai Star Rail 2.0:

Planetary Rendezvous (Harmony): After entering the battle, boost allies' damage by 12% if they deal the same elemental DMG as the wearer.

(Harmony): After entering the battle, boost allies' damage by 12% if they deal the same elemental DMG as the wearer. Under the Sky (Destruction): Increases the wielder’s ATK by 16%. Their CRIT Rate is further increased by 12% for three turns after defeating an enemy.

(Destruction): Increases the wielder’s ATK by 16%. Their CRIT Rate is further increased by 12% for three turns after defeating an enemy. Geniuses Repose (Erudition): Boosts the equipping character’s ATK by 16%. They can also obtain 24% CRIT DMG for three turns after defeating an opponent.

All of these Light Cones have neutral stats that can benefit a bunch of 4-star and 5-star units in Honkai Star Rail.