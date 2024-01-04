Honkai Star Rail 5-star character tier list (January 2024)

Honkai Star Rail is an action-adventure turn-based gacha game published by HoYoverse. The title has numerous characters with different rarities, including 5-star and 4-star characters. The 5-star characters stand out from the 4-star characters because their equipment is considered to be much better. Trailblazers get a guaranteed 5-star unit every 90 summons. With the beginning of a new year, players may be wondering what the best 5-star characters in the game are.

This article assigns every Honkai Star Rail 5-star character to a tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Honkai Star Rail 5-star character tier list for January 2024

All 5-star characters in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

Each Honkai Star Rail 5-star character is ranked in a tier list from SS to B tier based on their performance while fighting. Every unit is examined without taking Eidolons into account to ensure a fair evaluation.

SS tier

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 5-star characters in this tier dominate the meta of the title. Due to their flawless kit, their pick-rate skyrockets in various activities. The following characters are in the SS tier:

Jingliu

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Kafka

Ruan Mei

Luocha

Silver Wolf

Seele

Among the characters, Jingliu, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, and Kafka are this space odyssey’s best damage dealers. Jingliu and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae are able to deal absurd single target and AoE (Area of Effect) damage as both tread on the Path of Destruction.

Ruan Mei is one of the new 5-stars who debuted along with the version 1.6 update. She specializes in boosting her allies’ Weakness Break efficiency and damage, allowing them to quickly defeat their opponents

Silver Wolf is one of the best debuffers in the game, and her kit lets her inflict an ally’s element as a Weakness on an enemy.

Seele, on the other hand, is one of the best single-target Quantum damage dealers who treads on The Hunt Path. Every time she defeats an enemy, her kit grants her an extra turn.

Finally, Luocha remains the best healer after his release in version 1.1.

S tier

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

The 5-star characters in this tier have excellent fighting prowess but require a team for some assistance.

The following is a list of Honkai Star Rail 5-star characters that are in the S tier:

Blade

Topaz & Numby

Argenti

Fu Xuan

Huohuo

Bronya

Among the characters, Huohuo and Argenti are the newest additions to the 5-star character roster. The former is a Wind character in Honkai Star Rail who can heal and buff her teammates, whereas the latter is a Physical character who specializes in dealing massive AoE damage. Huohuo's pick rate in several end-game activities, such as Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls, increased dramatically due to the scarcity of Healers in the turn-based battler.

Fu Xuan and Bronya both excel at assisting their teammates. The former absorbs most of the incoming damage to ensure that her allies survive, while the latter provides ATK and CRIT buffs to increase her teammate's damage.

Lastly, Blade and Topaz specialize in dealing colossal damage to their adversaries. Blade can use a portion of his HP to inflict massive Wind damage on his opponents, while Topaz uses her pet trotter Numby to launch follow-up attacks that deal significant Fire damage.

A tier

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier are excellent but get overshadowed by the units dominating the meta of Honkai Star Rail. The 5-star characters in the A tier are:

Dr. Ratio

Gepard

Jing Yuan

Clara

Bailu

Himeko

Welt

Dr. Ratio is the newest The Hunt character in the game. He has a playstyle that revolves around unleashing follow-up attacks similar to Topaz & Numby. Bailu, on the other hand, is an Abundance character in Honkai Star Rail who excels at healing her allies, but Luocha's release overshadows her as his kit is significantly superior to hers.

Clara, Gepard, Himeko, and Welt are all standard five-star characters. Himeko and Welt are both excellent at dealing damage to their opponents. Clara has a distinct playstyle that allows her to launch counterattacks on opponents who attack her or her allies. Gepard aids his party members by shielding them during combat to ensure their survival.

Finally, Jing Yuan is a Path of Erudition character whose primary source of damage is his Lightning-Lord who can be summoned by his Passive Talent.

B tier

Yanqing (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the characters in this tier can deal significant damage, the units are no longer valuable due to recent meta changes in the game.

The B tier 5-star units are listed below:

Yanqing

Trailblazer

Yanqing is one of the standard 5-star characters who wields the Ice element. He primarily focuses on dealing damage to a single enemy due to his affiliation with The Hunt Path. To be effective in combat, he needs a large investment and SS or S tier buffers to amplify his damage.

Finally, Trailblazer is the protagonist of this space adventure. Both their Destruction and Preservation Paths are ineffective, as the Destruction Pathed Trailblazer deals negligible damage, and the Preservation Pathed Trailblazer is overshadowed by others specializing in the same field.