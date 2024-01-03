Honkai Star Rail Wind character tier list (January 2024)

Currently, the Wind element in Honkai Star Rail houses five characters, all treading on different Paths. The element also features one of the best DPS units and buffers in the game. Since there are so many Wind characters to choose from in this space odyssey, players may be wondering who the best ones to pick and build in January 2024 are.

For those curious, this article ranks each Wind character in a tier list based on Honkai Star Rail’s current meta.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Honkai Star Rail Wind character tier list for January 2024

All Wind characters ranked in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

As shown in the image above, all Honkai Star Rail Wind characters are organized into a tier list. To ensure a fair evaluation, all units have been analyzed without taking Eidolons into account.

SS tier

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier currently dominate the title's meta and have an excellent kit. The SS tier Wind characters are:

Blade

Bronya

Blade joined the Wind character roster during the first phase of version 1.2. He can deal colossal damage to his opponents by consuming his HP. Blade's kit allows him to complete the challenging activities in Honkai Star Rail by himself.

On the other hand, Bronya excels in buffing her allies and allowing them to deal an outstanding amount of damage. She is one of the standard 5-star characters in this space odyssey and is obtainable by rolling in the Stellar Warp banner.

When working as a team, both characters can quickly complete the most difficult tasks.

S tier

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

This tier's character is outstanding and works well with a variety of Honkai Star Rail team compositions. The character in this tier is:

Huohuo

Huohuo is a 5-star character who is the newest addition to the Wind roster. She can heal her allies while fighting, provide ATK-related buffs, and regenerate energy simultaneously. Huohuo has the potential to be useful to many parties with a reasonable investment.

A tier

Sampo (Image via HoYoverse)

Although not very good, the character in this tier is useful when working together with others. The Wind character that deserves to be in this tier is:

Sampo

Sampo is a Path of Nihility character who excels in inflicting Wind Shear debuffs on opponents to deal damage. When he possesses some Eidolons, he can easily clear the most challenging activities. Even though he is in this tier, Sampo can find himself in multiple DoT (Damage over Time) based teams.

B tier

Dan Heng (Image via HoYoverse)

The Wind character in this tier is a victim of power creep and has fallen out of the title's meta. This tier’s character is:

Dan Heng

Dan Heng is a Path of The Hunt character specializing in dealing damage to a single enemy. He deals negligible damage to the adversaries in various end-game activities such as Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls. Dan Heng requires a hefty investment, as well as Eidolons, to complete various activities.

For more Honkai Star Rail related news, updates, and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.