Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Hunt characters, ranked

In Honkai Star Rail 1.6, there are a total of six Path of The Hunt characters. Each unit wields dissimilar elements, but all of them excel in dealing single-target damage. The Hunt Path houses the title’s two best single-target DPS characters. With the global release of the version 1.6 update, players may be wondering which are the best Path of The Hunt characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

For those curious, this article ranks every Path of The Hunt unit in a tier list.

Ranking all Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Hunt characters in a tier list

All Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Hunt characters placed in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The image above displays all Path of The Hunt characters placed in a tier list from SS to B tier. Each is carefully analyzed without Eidolons for a fair judgment.

SS tier

Topaz & Numby (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters in the SS tier are significantly overpowered than others in this tier list and dominate the title's meta. The Hunt units in this tier are:

Seele

Topaz & Numby

Both Hunt characters are phenomenal, but Seele’s playstyle is quite straightforward. Meanwhile, Topaz’s style revolves around launching follow-up attacks to deal absurd damage. Both can single-handedly clear the end-game activities such as the Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls.

S tier

Dr. Ratio (Image via HoYoverse)

The sole character in this tier is excellent, but requires some assistance while fighting to utilize their kit to its maximum potential. The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Hunt unit in the S tier is:

Dr. Ratio

Dr. Ratio is the latest addition to The Hunt character roster. His playstyle is similar to Topaz & Numby, but requires decent investment to make an impact on the battlefield. When in a team, Dr. Ratio is capable of completing the end-game activities.

A tier

Yanqing (Image via HoYoverse)

After an extensive investment, players may find the Hunt character in this tier to be worthwhile. The Honkai Star Rail unit in the A tier is:

Yanqing

Yanqing is one of the standard 5-star characters in this space odyssey. Despite being much stronger than the B tier units, he was rendered obsolete by the recent meta changes to the title. With a few Eidolons, Yanqing can clear most of the challenging activities.

B tier

Dan Heng (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters in this tier are overshadowed by other units from SS to A tier. The Hunt units in the B tier are:

Sushang

Dan Heng

Both Path of The Hunt characters deal negligible damage to their adversaries, and their pick rate in various challenging activities has dropped significantly. They require a hefty amount of investment, along with a tailor-made team and Eidolons to shine on the battlefield.