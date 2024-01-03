Honkai Star Rail 1.6 has five characters in the Abundance Path. While each unit has a unique elemental weaponry, they are all equipped to heal teammates during battle. Trailblazers may wonder which Path of Abundance characters to choose and develop in this space adventure game after the 1.6 update released in December 2023.

Based on their performance in combat, each Path of Abundance character is ranked in a tier list in this article.

Note: This tier list is subjective and reflects the author's opinion

Ranking Honkai Star Rail Abundance characters in a tier list for January 2024

Abundance character tier list for January (Image via Tiermaker)

Every playable Path of Abundance character is displayed in the image above, arranged in tiers. To make a fair assessment, every unit has undergone a thorough analysis without considering Eidolons.

SS+ Tier

SS+ tier Abundance characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The SS+ rank Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters control the meta and have perfect kits. The following units currently belong to this tier:

Luocha

HuoHuo

Arguably, Luocha is this space odyssey's greatest healer. Because of his kit, he can quickly support his companions and influence the battlefield without requiring a significant expenditure.

On the other hand, Huohuo can heal her friends and provide them with different kinds of boosts to help them inflict more damage. She is the newest character to join the Abundance roster, and she allows her allies to utilize their ultimates more frequently by regenerating their energy.

S Tier

Bailu, a 5-star Lightning element character (Image via HoYoverse)

The units in the SS+ category overwhelm the exceptional performance of the lone Abundance character in the S tier

: Bailu

Bailu is a remarkable 5-star Lightning unit with remarkable healing powers. When an ally is hit fatally during combat, she can resurrect them once.

A Tier

Lynx, a 4-star Quantum element character (Image via HoYoverse)

When using some Eidolons, the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Abundance character at the A tier can be pretty strong

.Lynx

One of the most recent Path of Abundance characters to join the game is Lynx. When grouped with other players, the youngest Landau daughter can heal a great deal while battling and completing the majority of the complex tasks in the game

B Tier

Natasha, a f2p healer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Although this B-tier Abundance character is excellent, every other unit on the same Path outperforms it:

Natasha

Natasha is a free-to-play healer who wields the Physical element. She can perform exceptionally well in combat with a significant resource commitment and some Eidolons. She can complete a few tough tasks but is not a dependable unit for the last stages of the end-game content.

