The youngest member of the Landau family, Lynx, is a 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail. This young adventurer hails from the city of Belobog, within the icy planet of Jarilo-VI. Despite being mentioned in prior versions of the game, she has never been shown in-game - till now.

Lynx makes her debut in the second half of version 1.3, along with the 5-star character Fu Xuan.

Readers can find a breakdown of her skills and more in the rest of the article.

Honkai Star Rail Lynx gameplay breakdown

As detailed in a recent HoYolab post from developer HoYoverse, Lynx is primarily a support-oriented character. She is capable of healing allies and redirecting enemy aggression toward a selected ally, making her an incredible addition for any team - offering a high risk, high reward playstyle.

Further gameplay details regarding the character are listed below:

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Type : Quantum

: Quantum Path : Path of The Abundance

: Path of The Abundance Advance Surveying (Trace #1) : Allies flagged with “Survival Response” generate Energy for Lynx when attacked.

: Allies flagged with “Survival Response” generate Energy for Lynx when attacked. Exploration Techniques (Trace #2) : Increases resistance to Crowd Control debuffs.

: Increases resistance to Crowd Control debuffs. Survival in the Extreme (Trace #3) : The duration of the healing effect is extended.

: The duration of the healing effect is extended. Chocolate Energy Bar (Technique) : Grants continuous healing at the start of a battle.

: Grants continuous healing at the start of a battle. Ice Crampon Technique (Basic ATK) : Single target Quantum DMG.

: Single target Quantum DMG. Outdoor Survival Experience (Talent) : Using either Skill or Ultimate will bestow continuous healing on a targeted ally for a few turns. Targets marked with Survival Response get extra healing.

: Using either Skill or Ultimate will bestow continuous healing on a targeted ally for a few turns. Targets marked with Survival Response get extra healing. Salted Camping Cans (Skill) : Can “buff” an ally with Survival Response. If the ally follows the Path of The Destruction or Preservation, they are more likely to be targeted by the enemy. Additionally, it also restores HP to the said ally.

: Can “buff” an ally with Survival Response. If the ally follows the Path of The Destruction or Preservation, they are more likely to be targeted by the enemy. Additionally, it also restores HP to the said ally. Snowfield First Aid (Ultimate): Casting the Ultimate will remove one debuff from the party and apply healing.

This cute addition to Honkai Star Rail is sure to be on the radar of a lot of players, thanks to her unique abilities and simultaneous release on the Fu Xuan banner.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.