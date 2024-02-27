Honkai Star Rail Sparkle build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments

Honkai Star Rail's roster of characters has been increasing significantly with each update. HoYoverse has been hard at work with each character's abilities and skill animations and promises to continue the same for the coming updates. Sparkle, one of the main characters featured in the Penacony update, becomes playable with the second half underway.

This article lists the best Light Cones and Relics for a proper Sparkle guide, including Trace priorities and more. Sparkle is a Quantum Harmony 5-star unit that increases a character's SP (skill points), ATK damage, and Crit damage.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best Light Cones for Sparkle build in Honkai Star Rail

Earthly Escapade is Sparkle's signature Light Cone that can be obtained only from the weapon Gacha banner. The Superimposition perk of the Light Cone states the following:

"Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 32%. At the start of the battle, the wearer gains Mask, lasting for 3 turn(s). While the wearer has Mask, the wearer's allies have their CRIT Rate increased by 10% and their CRIT DMG increased by 28%. For every 1 Skill Point the wearer recovers (including Skill Points that exceed the limit), they gain 1 stack of Radiant Flame. And when the wearer has 4 stacks of Radiant Flame, all the stacks are removed, and they gain Mask, lasting for 4 turn(s)."

For a more accessible choice, the Dance! Dance! Dance! 4-star Light Cone is a decent choice. It can be obtained from any Gacha banner in Honkai Star Rail, granting all allies an "Action Forward" buff upon casting an ultimate.

Dance! Dance! Dance! Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Planetary Rendezvous and Carve the Moon are two decent Light Cones to have for Sparkle, with the former being available from Gacha and the latter from Battle Pass.

Weave the Cloud Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

For F2P, the Past and Future is a great Light Cone for increased damage after the wearer uses their skill. It can be purchased from the Memory of Chaos shop.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Sparkle build in Honkai Star Rail

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace is the best Relic set for Sparkle, granting 6% SPD to the wearer, alongside increasing all allies' SPD upon casting ultimate. Stats should include Crit Damage on body piece and SPD on leg armor.

Traversal of Hackerspace (Image via HoYoverse)

For Planar Ornaments, the Sprightly Vonwacq 2-piece set is recommended for Energy Regeneration Rate, alongside a 40% Action Forward buff upon reaching 120 SPD or higher. Sprightly Vonwacq can be farmed from Simulated Universe World 4.

How do Sparkle's abilities work in Honkai Star Rail?

Here is a summarized list of Sparkle's abilities and how they work:

Skill: Increased Crit damage of an ally based on a percentage of Sparkle's own Crit damage. Advances ally's action forward as well.

Ultimate: Recovers skill points and grants Cipher buff from Sparkle's passive for additional damage buff.

Passive: Grants 2 skill points upon entering battle. After consuming a skill point, the ally will gain a damage buff for two turns, up to three stacks.

For Traces, prioritizing her Skill and Ultimate will be the smartest move, followed by Artificial Flower and Nocturne.