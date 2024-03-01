How to play Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail: Kit, abilities, role and more

Sparkle has debuted in Honkai Star Rail with the launch of the second half of the ongoing version. She is a Quantum element-wielding character who treads on the Path of Harmony and is also the second limited Harmony character after Ruan Mei. Players who started the game recently might be wondering how her abilities and kit work and if her team role in Honkai Star Rail is in the right spot.

This article discusses Sparkle’s abilities, kit, team role, and more in Honkai Star Rail for curious players.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Sparkle’s abilities, kit, and team role in Honkai Star Rail

Sparkle’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Basic ATK: (Monodrama): Sparkle unleashes an attack that deals Quantum damage to an adversary.

Sparkle unleashes an attack that deals Quantum damage to an adversary. Skill: (Dreamdiver): Increases an ally’s CRIT DMG scaling with Sparkle’s CRIT DMG for a turn and Advances their Action Forward by 50% simultaneously.

Increases an ally’s CRIT DMG scaling with Sparkle’s CRIT DMG for a turn and Advances their Action Forward by 50% simultaneously. Sparkle can't use the Action Advance effect on herself.

on herself. Ultimate: (The Hero with a Thousand Faces): Recovers four Skill Points for all allies and grants them Cipher simultaneously. All allies with the Cipher buff will trigger the DMG boost buff from Sparkle’s Talent. Each stack of the buff will grant an additional damage boost for two turns.

Recovers four Skill Points for all allies and grants them Cipher simultaneously. All allies with the Cipher buff will trigger the DMG boost buff from Sparkle’s Talent. Each stack of the buff will grant an additional damage boost for two turns. Talent: (Red Herring): While Sparkle is fighting or on the battlefield, the maximum number of Skill Points increases by two. When an ally spends a Skill Point, they gain a DMG boost for two turns, which can be stacked up to three times.

While Sparkle is fighting or on the battlefield, the maximum number of Skill Points increases by two. When an ally spends a Skill Point, they gain a DMG boost for two turns, which can be stacked up to three times. Technique: (Unreliable Narrator): Upon activation, all allies gain Misdirect for 20 seconds. While the buff is active, characters cannot be detected by enemies, and entering battle while in the Misdirect state replenishes three Skill Points for all allies.

Sparkle’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Sparkle's Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

Eidolon one (Suspension of Disbelief): The Cipher effect lasts an additional turn, and teammates affected by Cipher receive 40% ATK.

The Cipher effect lasts an additional turn, and teammates affected by Cipher receive 40% ATK. Eidolon two (Purely Fictitious): Every Talent stack will allow all allies to ignore 8% DEF of the adversary when attacking.

Every Talent stack will allow all allies to ignore 8% DEF of the adversary when attacking. Eidolon three (Pipedream): Increases Skill level by two, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15, and Basic ATK level by one, up to a maximum upgrade level of 10.

Increases Skill level by two, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15, and Basic ATK level by one, up to a maximum upgrade level of 10. Eidolon four (Life Is a Gamble): Sparkle’s Ultimate ability replenishes one additional Skill Point. Her Talent additionally increases the Max Skill Points by one.

Sparkle’s Ultimate ability replenishes one additional Skill Point. Her Talent additionally increases the Max Skill Points by one. Eidolon five (Parallax Truth): Boosts Sparkle's Ultimate and Talent level by two up to a maximum upgrade level of 15.

Boosts Sparkle's Ultimate and Talent level by two up to a maximum upgrade level of 15. Eidolon six (Narrative Polysemy): The CRIT DMG boost effect provided by Sparkle’s Skill additionally increases by 30%, and when she activates her Skill, the CRIT DMG boost will apply to all allies with the Cipher buff. When Sparkle performs her Ultimate, the effect spreads to all allies with Cipher if the allied target has the Skill's CRIT DMG boost effect active on them.

Sparkle’s team role in Honkai Star Rail

As a Path of Harmony character, Sparkle excels in providing various buffs to her allies. Most of her abilities specialize in bestowing damage-boosting buffs to her allies except her Basic attack; therefore, Sparkle can be put in numerous hypercarry, f2p, and other teams.

Due to her kit specializing in buffing her team members, Sparkle strictly fills up the buffer/support role in every team composition she is in.

How to Play Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail?

A Sparkle team featuring Topaz & Numby, Luocha, and Clara. (Image via HoYoverse)

Building and playing with Sparkle is fairly simple in this space odyssey, as she is a support/buffer unit. As she buffs her allies’ CRIT DMG, you should prioritize CRIT DMG in most of their Relic pieces.

In the Planar Ornament Rope piece, you should be looking for ERR (Energy Regeneration Rate) with CRIT DMG as a sub-stat. Apart from CRIT DMG, you can also prioritize HP to make her more tanky which allows her to survive longer.

As mentioned earlier, Sparkle can be placed into various team compositions, but in the current meta of the title, the popular choice is hypercarry teams featuring DHIL, Jingliu, Seele, and Blade.

Sparkle also harmonizes significantly well with DHIL as he consumes a hefty amount of Skill Points to deal damage, while Sparkle provides DMG boosts when an ally consumes a Skill Point.