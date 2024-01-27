Honkai Star Rail 2.0 second half: Sparkle, Jing Yuan release date, banner 4-stars, and Light Cones

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream has finally concluded, setting the course of the title towards the next major update, which will introduce a fresh set of character banners and their signature Light Cone warps. The second half of the patch in particular marks Sparkle’s debut as a playable 5-star unit, along with Jing Yuan’s rerun. There will be two separate banners for them, where the featured 4-stars will remain the same.

Although HoYoverse has yet to announce the official release date of their event warps, it should be tentatively available on February 27, 2023. This article further explores the second-half banners of Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Sparkle and Jing Yuan release date in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

The Honkai Star Rail community has not received an official release date for the Sparkle and Jing Yuan banners. As of writing, it has been scheduled to roll out in the second phase of version 2.0, which is expected to commence around February 27, 2023.

Ideally, it should have been released on February 28, 2023, but version 2.0 kicks off a day prior to completing the six-week cycle of the current patch. For now, players will have to wait for the official schedule for the second phase banners to find out.

Sparkle and Jing Yuan banner 4-stars in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

4-star characters in the second half banner of version 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

The recent livestream event revealed all the 4-star characters featured on Sparkle and Jing Yuan’s banners in version 2.0. Here are their details:

Sampo (Wind/ Nihility Path)

(Wind/ Nihility Path) Qingque (Quantum/ Erudition Path)

(Quantum/ Erudition Path) Hanya (Physical, Harmony Path)

It appears that no new 4-star will be featured in the second half of version 2.0, unlike the first phase banners, which have Misha from the Destruction Path. That said, all of the specified characters are a solid option to obtain while summoning for either Sparkle or Jing Yuan.

In fact, they will have boosted drop rates, which means you have a high chance of obtaining them while going for the 5-stars.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 second half Light Cone banners

Signature Light Cones of Sparkle and Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The Light Cone banners in the second phase of patch 2.0 comprise signature options for Sparkle and Jing Yuan, along with other 4-stars. Unfortunately, we don't have any information about the additional gear except for the 5-stars, which are as follows:

Earthly Escapade (Hanya’s signature Harmony Light Cone)

(Hanya’s signature Harmony Light Cone) Before Dawn (Jing Yuan’s signature Erudition Light Cone)

This sums up all the available details about version 2.0’s second half event warps. Make sure to also check out our article on the complete banner schedule of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail patch.