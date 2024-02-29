Honkai Star Rail Sparkle teams guide: Best hypercarry, F2P, and other teams

With the release of the second half of Honkai Star Rail 2.1, players might wonder what the best Sparkle teams are, as her banners are available to Trailblazers. She is the second limited-time Path of Harmony character introduced to players during the Trailblaze Mission of Penacony. Sparkle excels in boosting her allies with various buffs with her abilities in Honkai Star Rail.

For curious readers, this article discusses the best Sparkle teams in Honkai Star Rail.

What are the best Sparkle teams in Honkai Star Rail?

Jingliu + Sparkle + Pela + Huohuo

A team featuring Jingliu, Sparkle, Pela, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS)

Sparkle (Primary support)

Pela (Secondary support)

Huohuo (Healer)

This Sparkle team is a hypercarry-based composition where Jingliu is the main DPS. She deals a colossal amount of Ice damage to vanquish enemies. Sparkle bestows various buffs on Jingliu to boost her outgoing damage.

Meanwhile, Pela inflicts Exposed on opponents, making them vulnerable to Jingliu’s attacks. Huohuo from the back lines heals every ally who requires healing and boosts their ATK simultaneously.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (DHIL) + Sparkle + Hanya + Luocha

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (DHIL), Sparkle, Hanya, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

Sparkle (Primary support)

Hanya (Secondary support)

Luocha (Healer)

This team composition is also hypercarry-based, where DHIL deals an exceptional amount of Imaginary damage as he is the primary DPS unit. While he is busy fighting, Sparkle and Hanya assist Imbibitor Lunae in defeating the opponents.

The latter boosts Imbibitor Lunae’s ATK and SPD simultaneously, while the former increases his CRIT DMG, allowing DHIL to deal additional damage. Meanwhile, Luocha watches over his allies to heal them whenever needed.

Seele + Sparkle + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Seele, Sparkle, Silver Wolf, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele (Main DPS)

Sparkle (Primary support)

Silver Wolf (Secondary support)

Fu Xuan (Tank)

This Sparkle team is a mono-Quantum composition featuring Seele as the main DPS character. Here, Sparkle and Silver Wolf coordinate to let Seele always deal exceptional amounts of damage.

The former boosts Seele’s damage by bestowing her with various buffs, while the latter places bugs on the opponents, making them vulnerable to Seele’s hits. Meanwhile, Fu Xuan negates most of the incoming damage with her abilities to ensure her party members’ survival.

Qingque + Sparkle + Pela + Lynx

A team featuring Qingque, Sparkle, Pela, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque (Main DPS)

Sparkle (Primary support)

Pela (Secondary support)

Lynx (Healer)

This Sparkle team composition is created while keeping the F2P players in mind. Qingque is the primary DPS character of this team, as she is one of the free-to-play characters excelling in dealing damage. Sparkle buffs her CRIT DMG, significantly boosting Qinguqe’s outgoing damage.

Meanwhile, Pela makes the adversaries vulnerable while allowing Qingque to deal an exceptional amount of Quantum damage to adjacent enemies. Lynx heals and cleanses her allies to make sure they survive the fight.

Topaz & Numby + Xueyi + Sparkle + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Topaz & Numby, Xueyi, Sparkle, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby (Main DPS)

Xueyi (Secondary DPS)

Sparkle (Primary support)

Fu Xuan (Tank)

This Sparkle team boasts Topaz & Numby as the DPS character who specializes in unleashing follow-up attacks to deal damage to the opponents. Xueyi assists her by dealing a significant amount of Quantum damage.

Meanwhile, Sparkle boosts their outgoing damage and CRIT DMG simultaneously, allowing both DPS characters to deal additional damage. Fu Xuan absorbs most of the damage dealt by the adversaries to make sure her allies survive.

