Honkai Star Rail Dreamjolt TV event guide and rewards

The release of the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 is on the horizon. With its launch, several brand-new events will be released for the players to complete. One of them is the Dreamjolt TV event, where players will have to partake in various activities to complete it. Trailblazers may wonder about the aforementioned event's mechanics and participation requirements as it is entirely new.

This article details the mechanics and participation requirements of the Dreamjolt TV event along with its rewards in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Dreamjolt TV event participation requirements, mechanics, and rewards

The Dreamjolt TV in Honkai Star Rail will become available to players with the release of the second half of the ongoing version on February 29, 2024, at 12:00 (server time). Trailblazers are required to complete the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony – Whodunit” to be eligible for the event.

Readers can find a guide to the Dreamjolt TV event in the following section:

There will be five TV screens with their signal hijacked, and players will need to find the corresponding TV screens in dissimilar areas and defeat the mastermind of the plan after entering the fight.

Every stage from 1 to 4 boasts an enemy with a corresponding Mutation Mechanic. Targeting the Mechanic is an efficient way to defeat the enemy.

Each stage from 1 to 4 also has its corresponding Stage Buffs. Triggering Mutation Mechanic during a fight will increase your characters’ combat efficiency and Stage Buff rank.

All stages from 1 to 4 have two phases: Buff Buildup and Final Showdown.

In the Buff Buildup phase, you will have a countdown of four cycles, and the opponents will spawn continuously. During these four cycles, you must utilize the enemies' Mutation Mechanic to maximize your Stage Buff rank.

During the Final Showdown, you must defeat as many opponents as possible for a higher score in six cycles. You will receive additional points if you have any cycles left over after passing the stage. Moreover, Stage Buff ranks cannot be increased during the Final Showdown.

Stage five is the final boss battle. Before entering the stage, you will be given a choice to choose any two accumulated Stage Buffs from stages 1 to 4 to utilize during the boss battle. Again, you must defeat as many adversaries as possible in six cycles to receive a high score. You will also gain bonus points if any cycles are left over after passing the stage.

Completing the Dreamjolt TV event in Honkai Star Rail will reward players with Tracks of Destiny, Relic Remains, Credits, various in-game materials, and a generous amount of Stellar Jades.

Trailblazers should also remember that leveling up their Equilibrium Level will increase opponents' level in the event. Each stage will be unlocked progressively daily, with the fifth stage only being available after completing the first four.

