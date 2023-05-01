What is the max Trailblaze and Equilibrium Level cap in Honkai Star Rail?

There is a ton of end-game content that you can try out in Honkai Star Rail as you advance further through the narrative and unlock more regions and questlines. The RPG comes with a progression level and a World Level system, making the game more challenging and increasing the quality of loot through every stage.

The progression in the game is determined by the Trailblaze Levels, which also lock away some of the main and side content until you reach a certain threshold. On the other hand, the equilibrium level is the world-level system tied to Trailblaze progression, determining the difficulty of the player's world and the quality of loot obtained from enemy drops.

This is why many in the community are curious about the maximum level cap for both systems in the game.

Hence, at the time of writing this article, the Trailblaze Level cap is 70 in Honkai Star Rail, while the Equilibrium Level cap is 7.

Increasing Trailblaze and Equilibrium Levels in Honkai Star Rail

While the current Trailblaze and Equilibrium Level caps are 70 and 7, respectively, in Honkai Star Rail, the cap is likely to increase with future content and DLCs with more ways to increase the levels in the game.

Right now, to increase your Trailblaze level in the title, you will be required to farm more XP. The best way to do that will be to spend some time completing the main missions, daily quests, and Calyx Combat Challenges.

Side quests will also offer a fair bit of experience points, and it's important to make the most of the various systems to level up, as gaining more Trailblaze Levels gets significantly more challenging in the late game.

Equilibrium Levels, on the other hand, can only be increased after you have reached a certain Trailblaze Level threshold and completed the associated Trial of the Equilibrium quest.

Here is a list of all the Equilibrium Levels in Honkai Star Rail and their associated Trailblaze Levels:

Equilibrium Level 1: Trailblaze Level 20

Equilibrium Level 2: Trailblaze Level 30

Equilibrium Level 3: Trailblaze Level 40

Equilibrium Level 4: Trailblaze Level 50

Equilibrium Level 5: Trailblaze Level 60

Equilibrium Level 6: Trailblaze Level 65

Equilibrium Level 7: Trailblaze Level 70

It will take a significant amount of time to reach the respective level caps in the game, and the max levels will likely remain the same for a fair bit of time before the developers look to increase it in future expansions.

