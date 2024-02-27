Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks hint at Aventurine kit changes

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak has surfaced on the internet through reliable third-party leaker, Dimbreath. The leak showcases that the upcoming 5-star character, Aventurine has received some changes to his kit in the recent version of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 beta. Thanks to the post, players can now get a peek at the changes ahead of the character's release in this space odyssey.

Read on more to learn more about the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding the changes to Aventurine’s kit.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change with the final release of the upcoming patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak showcases changes to Aventurine’s kit ahead of his release

As mentioned earlier, this Honkai Star Rail leak comes courtesy of the renowned leaker Dimbreath. The Reddit post above displays all the changes that Aventurine has received in the recent version 2.1 beta. While he received some buffs to his kit, Aventurine also received some interesting balances.

All changes to Aventurine’s kit in Honkai Star Rail are listed in the following section:

Eidolon six: Stag Hunt Game

New: Aventurine's damage increases by 50% for each shielded ally, up to a maximum of 150%.

Aventurine's damage increases by 50% for each shielded ally, up to a maximum of 150%. Old: Aventurine's damage is increased by 50% for each ally that possesses a shield.

Technique: The Red or the Black

New: One of the following effects will occur upon activation; only the most recent effect will be retained:

There is a chance that DEF will be increased by 24%. There is a high chance that DEF will be increased by 36%. There is a small chance that DEF will be increased by 60%.

After entering battle, Aventurine’s DEF-stat will be increased by the corresponding amount for two turns.

Old: After activating the ability, one of the following effects will be granted; only the most recent effect will be kept:

There is a chance that DEF will be increased by 36%. There is a high chance that DEF will be increased by 24%. There is a small chance that DEF will be increased by 60%.

After entering the next fight, Aventurine’s DEF-stat gets boosted by the corresponding amount for two turns.

For more updates, news, and guides, follow Sportskeeda’s Star Rail hub.