Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks show two new Relic sets

Various Honkai Star Rail leaks have been floating around the internet revolving around the upcoming version 2.1 patch. A recent post from a reliable third-party source, Dimbreath, showcases the two Relic sets that will likely be released along with the launch of Honkai Star Rail version 2.1. Thanks to the leak, players can get a glimpse of the Relic sets and their set effects ahead of their release.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Two new Relic sets will be introduced into Honkai Star Rail in version 2.1

As mentioned earlier, this Honkai Star Rail leak comes from the reliable leaker, Dimbreath. The post above showcases that two brand-new Relic sets will head into the game with the launch of the 2.1 update.

While the names of each Relic set are unknown, their set effects are detailed in the leak. The following section lists the set effects of both Relic sets:

If the user’s Break Effect is greater or equal to a certain amount, the character’s CRIT DMG gets boosted.

The user will obtain a stack after activating Ultimate. Launching follow-up attacks will also grant a stack. The character’s ATK stat will get boosted relative to the stacks up to a certain amount. After the character’s turn ends, all stacks will disappear.

While there is little information, the first Relic set will be useful for the characters who scale with Break Effect. The second Relic set will work exceptionally well with characters such as Dr. Ratio and Jing Yuan as it boosts their follow-up attack and Lightning-Lord’s damage, respectively.

The second phase of the ongoing patch is a week away. Upon its release, players can summon the brand-new Harmony character, Sparkle, with their Stellar Jades. Jing Yuan’s first rerun banner will also become available alongside Sparkle’s.

