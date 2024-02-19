Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Planar Ornaments leak: Effects, suitable characters, and more

Quite a few Honkai Star Rail leaks have surfaced online from credible sources like Dimbreath, hinting at various contents of patch 2.1. One of the speculations concerns two new Planar Ornaments that will potentially be featured in the next Simulated Universe World.

The patch is about five weeks away, and leaks like these keep the community anticipating the fresh updates. Besides, the Planar Ornaments are essential to strengthening characters, and the new gears will bring more build options.

Further details about the leaked ornaments have been presented below.

Everything about the leaked Planar Ornaments for Honkai Star Rail 2.1

The first Planar Ornament specified by Dimbreath is Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation, which has an offensive passive tailored to increase the combat strength of a character. It increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by four percent for every enemy they defeat, stacking up to 10 times.

Based on the passive, it is clear that the ornament will benefit various hypercarry DPS in Honkai Star Rail. The most notable individuals from the category are as follows:

Jingliu

Argenti

Blade

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Clara

Among them, Argenti can really stack up the CRIT DMG from the passive, as players usually deploy him against multiple enemies due to his arsenal of AoE attacks.

The Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm is the second leaked Planar Ornament for Honkai Star Rail 2.1. The bonus effect on the gear increases the wielder’s ATK by 12%. It boosts their CRIT Rate by 12% if at least one ally follows the same Path as the equipping character.

Any damage dealer should be able to utilize the passive to make their attack more consistent, as long as they are paired with a teammate from the same Path. Hence, players are looking at the Nihility roster for this one, as it features a good balance of support and DPS units.

In fact, one of the upcoming 5-star characters, Acheron, might just be the ideal candidate to use the Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm. Various leaks have claimed that she benefits from having multiple Nihility entities in her team, a condition that perfectly aligns with the ornament’s bonus effect.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.