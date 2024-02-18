List of upcoming Penacony characters in Honkai Star Rail according to leaks

Honkai Star Rail’s Penacony release has been a massive success as it delivered characters with intricate designs and unique abilities, with more to come in the future. While the update has settled on the live servers, featuring fresh banners, the community is actively searching for future debuts, and thankfully, leaks have them covered.

Besides, HoYoverse has boosted its marketing campaign to reveal all the future characters ahead of the global release. Let’s have a look at all the upcoming Penacony characters in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaks and official sources.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article may contain spoilers. Hence, the reader’s discretion is advised.

All upcoming Penacony characters in Honkai Star Rail

1) Acheron

Expand Tweet

The latest drip marketing campaign from HoYoverse revealed Acheron as one of the upcoming 5-star units in patch 2.1 of Honkai Star Rail. She will be joining the Lightning roster as a follower of the Nihility Path, capable of unleashing powerful AoE attacks.

Although Acheron cannot be classified as a native of Penacony, she has significant influence over the region’s story quest.

2) Aventurine

Expand Tweet

Aventurine is another 5-star unit in the latest Trailblaze Mission in Penacony. He has been officially revealed as an Imaginary character that treads on the Preservation Path to seemingly provide shields to all allies, claiming the position of a tank for various teams in Honkai Star Rail.

Gameplay aside, Aventurine has been designated as the senior manager of the IPC Strategic Investment Department and one of the Ten Stonehearts.

3) Gallagher

Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail is the Bloodhound Family’s security officer at Penacony, who will debut in patch 2.1. Being a 4-star unit from the Abundance Path, he is set to compete against Lynx and Natasha to secure the spot as an accessible healer across various teams.

4) Firefly

Firefly and Trailblazer in Penacony (Image via HoYoverse)

Firefly left a lasting impression after she debuted as an NPC in The Sound and the Fury mission, where she escorted Trailblazers on their journey across Penacony. Due to this, players were wondering whether she would make it onto the playable roster.

The anticipation ends with some of the latest leaks hinting at her potential banner release in update 2.2.

5) Sam

Expand Tweet

The Stellaron Hunter Sam, is one of a kind, as he is a remnant of Glamoth's Iron Cavalry. He is superhuman and could potentially be Firefly's counterpart, as reported by some old leaks.

Regardless, Sam is expected to be a Destruction unit from the Fire element. While he was featured as a boss in the latest Trailblaze Mission, his playable model was recently leaked, suggesting that he might be getting a banner release.

6) Robin

Expand Tweet

An auspicious member of The Family faction in Honkai Star Rail, Robin, has also been speculated to be released in patch 2.2. She has intrigued fans with her elegant design ever since her character was advertised in the version 1.6 livestream.

Various leaks online have claimed that Robin's kit is tailored to provide buffs to allies. Hence, she is likely to take on the role of a support upon arrival.

7) Sunday

Sunday is another member of The Family faction, expected to be featured in the version 2.2 banner. He has appeared as an NPC in the story, taking charge of the Charmony festival in Penacony.

Not much information is available about him thus far, except that he is the elder brother of Miss Robins. Hence, fans will have to wait until the official announcement to find out more about him.

8) Serenader

Expand Tweet

Recent leaks have also hinted at a new female character for patch 2.2, and apparently, her name is Serenader. She has yet to appear in the Penacony storyline, but it has been speculated that she will show up in the near future.

So far, the community has only gotten a glimpse at her concept art, which is subject to change at any given time.

9) Screwllum

Expand Tweet

If there is any individual who has been made apparent to debut in the future, it has to be Screwllum. He has appeared in the game on multiple occasions, making significant contributions to the story and DLCs.

Various credible sources have suggested that Screwllum will be a 4-star Imaginary unit from the Erudition Path. He will have some form of follow-up mechanic imbued in his kit, with attack animations projecting a butterfly structure, which has been made apparent in a leaked preview online.

10) Boothill

Boothill has been the talk of the Honkai Star Rail community for quite some time now because of his mysterious appearance. It has been data-mined that his character will have cowboy attire and will be slinging guns in the arena.

Boothill’s leaked kit further hints that he can obtain bullets to unleash an enhanced basic ATK, which will certainly be an interesting ability to witness during combat.

HoYoverse has also revealed the following members of the Ever-Flame Mansion in an official trailer:

Duke ‘Ifrit’ Inferno

Akash "The Tuner"

Constance "The Dahlia"

Dubra "The Scribe"

Caterina "The Shacklebound"

All of these characters were headed to Penacony under Duke Inferno’s leadership, which made it seem that they were going to be the next group of antagonists. However, those who have completed the story will know that Ifrit and his family were assassinated on their way to the planet, deeming their debut a mystery.

For more news, guides, and updates on Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.