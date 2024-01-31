With Honkai Star Rail 2.0 about a week away, HoYoverse is releasing numerous teases of Penacony characters and locales on X. After Xianzhou Luofu, Penacony will be the third world Trailblazers visit. The Astral Express team was invited by The Family, a powerful Penacony group, to an exclusive banquet where other notable people were also invited.

HoYoverse teased us with some new characters, including Sunday, Miss Robin, and more, in a recent X post. In this article, we will discuss all the characters that are teased for Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

The Family in Honkai Star Rail: Sunday, Robin, Firefly, and Penacony's lineages in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

The Astral Express conductor will be presenting us with some well-known Penacony figurines as we approach the Planet of Festivities, Penacony, so that Trailblazers can act appropriately.

The Family, a Harmonious Entity that Guards the Meek

As far as Pom-Pom is aware, their chosen ones have established a cozy and harmonious "Family" beneath the luminous light of the Aeon, Xipe of the Harmony.

Despite their diverse origins, cultural affiliations, and individual identities, they are the most intimate and inseparable family members. They believe that the universe can only become harmonic when there is unending love and smiles among its parts, not loud arguments or inconsistencies.

The Family's music constantly invites other worlds to embrace Harmony by calling out to them. With every new world that receives the blessing of Xipe, The Family will rejoice, celebrate, and strive to thank the Aeon for their compassion. As far as The Family is concerned, no world has ever grown tired of singing and willingly left the Path of Harmony.

The Faith of The Family: The Harmony, Xipe

Aeon of Harmony - Xipe (Image via HoYoverse)

An Aeon collection from many divine musical realms, Xipe is a multifaceted person who chants happy melodies. Intelligent life must let go of its pitiful, self-serving ambitions and put aside its differences to produce a harmonious symphony that opposes death with life and supports weakness with strength to combat the harshness of the universe's laws.

“ The world is in harmony, and the stars shine bright. Praise the Lord! All are connected, and the winds of blessing breathe across the lands!” – Odes of Harmony

The Family Companions mentioned by Pom-Pom

Mr Sunday

Mr Sunday, the primary spokesman for The Family in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Pom-Pom will introduce us to Mr Sunday, whom Trailblazers may face on their voyage across the world of festivities while they make their first visit to Penacony. The primary spokesperson for The Family and the person who arranged this Charmony Festival, Mr Sunday, is a member of The Family. Given his considerable influence, Trailblazers ought to exercise utmost caution in his presence.

Miss Robin

Miss Robin, a universe-famous singer and the sister of Mr Sunday, will debut in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Mr Sunday's sister, Miss Robin, is another significant member that Trailblazers will meet at Penacony. She is a vocalist well-known throughout the universe and is frequently the center of attention due to her elegance and attractiveness. Pom-Pom asks Trailblazers to try to get Miss Robin's autograph.

Firefly

Firefly, an upcoming character in Honkai Star Rail 2.0(Image via HoYoverse)

Firefly is an upcoming character in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 and was officially revealed during the 1.6 version announcement. According to multiple leakers, she will debut during the Penacony arc. Firefly is rumored to be the pilot of Sam, another member of the Stellar Hunter.

As of writing, Firefly’s element and Path are unknown.

Note: The above-mentioned paragraph is based on leaks and is subject to change.