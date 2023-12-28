With the release of the version 1.6 update, various Honkai Star Rail leaks revolving around the upcoming region Penacony have surfaced on the internet. Recently, a leak suggested that Trailblazers will face Sunday, the organizer of the Charmony festival and representative of the Family, in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 update.

This article thoroughly discusses this Honkai Star Rail leak in the following section.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change with the final release. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Sunday boss in the upcoming update

This particular Honkai Star Rail leak was posted on Reddit by user u/Jeweler-Fantastic. It suggests that Sunday, the representative of the Family, will arrive as boss in Penacony, with the data miners having found multiple config files from the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Beta. The names of the config files are listed below:

Monster_W3_Sunday

Monster_W3_SundayPart

Black Swan and Sparkle will become available along with the Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail is an action-adventure turn-based battler developed and published by HoYoverse, the creators of Genshin Impact. This space odyssey is globally available on PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation.

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update will bring in three new characters: Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha. Black Swan is a Path of Nihility character wielding the power of the Wind element, whereas Sparkle carries the Quantum element and excels in buffing her allies as she follows the Harmony Path. Misha will be a 4-star character specializing in dealing Ice damage to Adjacent enemies as he treads on the Path of Destruction.

The version 2.0 update will also introduce the new region Penacony, the Planet of Festivities, and become available in early February. The region offers breathtaking visuals expected to leave an indelible mark on the players.

