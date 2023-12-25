Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks: Black Swan and Sparkle's gameplay, Ultimate, and other animations revealed

While players are excited about the release of Honkai Star Rail 2.0, various leaks related to the upcoming 2.0 update have surfaced on the internet. A recent leak revealed gameplay and animation of the upcoming brand new 5-star characters scheduled for release in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update, Black Swan and Sparkle.

This article goes into detail about Black Swan and Sparkle's leaks and what players can expect from them in the section below.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Black Swan and Sparkle gameplay leaks for Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Black Swan’s gameplay leaks

This particular gameplay leak of Black Swan comes courtesy of the renowned leaker Dimbreath. She is a Wind character treading on the Path of Nihility. Therefore, she will excel in inflicting debuffs and DoTs (Damage over Time) with her skill, ultimate, and deal Wind damage with her basic attack.

The post above showcases what Black Swan’s animations will look like in Honkai Star Rail 2.0. In her idle animation, Black Swan appears to be occupied with cards as she is a Memokeeper of the Garden of Recollection.

Sparkle’s gameplay leaks

Sparkle is a member of the Masked Fools who is mysterious and unscrupulous. Being a Path of Harmony character wielding the Quantum element, she will deal quantum damage with her basic attack and provide various buffs with her ultimate and skill.

Various animations of Sparkle include her kitsune mask as she is a member of the Masked Fools. In her Ultimate animation, she appears to wear the kitsune mask, which she usually has attached to her head.

Black Swan and Sparkle’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Black Swan’s kit in Honkai Star Rail

Black Swan’s kit is summarized in the section below:

Basic attack: Deals Wind damage to a single opponent and has a chance to inflict a Sacrament stack.

Deals Wind damage to a single opponent and has a chance to inflict a Sacrament stack. Skill: Unleashes an attack dealing Wind damage to adjacent enemies while inflicting a stack of Sacrament and reducing their DEF for three turns.

Unleashes an attack dealing Wind damage to adjacent enemies while inflicting a stack of Sacrament and reducing their DEF for three turns. Ultimate: Deals Wind damage to all adversaries and Inflicts Epiphany on them. Opponents affected by Epiphany will take more damage, and the Sacrament stack will be regarded as Wind Shear, Shock, Burn, and Bleed effects.

Deals Wind damage to all adversaries and Inflicts Epiphany on them. Opponents affected by Epiphany will take more damage, and the Sacrament stack will be regarded as Wind Shear, Shock, Burn, and Bleed effects. Talent: At the start of a turn, when an enemy receives DoT, there is a chance for them to be inflicted with Sacrament. When opponents are affected by Sacrament, they will receive wind damage that scales with Black Swan’s ATK stat.

At the start of a turn, when an enemy receives DoT, there is a chance for them to be inflicted with Sacrament. When opponents are affected by Sacrament, they will receive wind damage that scales with Black Swan’s ATK stat. Technique: Upon activation, at the start of the battle, there is a chance that each enemy will be inflicted with a stack of Sacrament. If the Sacrament stack is successfully inflicted, the process will repeat until it fails to inflict the debuff.

Sparkle’s kit in Honkai Star Rail

The following is a summarized list of Sparkle’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail 2.0:

Skill: Boosts an ally’s CRIT DMG for a turn and moves their action forward by 50 percent.

Boosts an ally’s CRIT DMG for a turn and moves their action forward by 50 percent. Ultimate: Regenerate four Skill Points for all allies and grant them Cipher. Sparkle's Talent will gain a damage boost for two turns for each ally who has the Cipher buff.

Regenerate four Skill Points for all allies and grant them Cipher. Sparkle's Talent will gain a damage boost for two turns for each ally who has the Cipher buff. Talent: Increases the maximum number of Skill Points by two when Sparkle is on the battlefield. When an ally consumes a Skill Point, their damage will be increased for two turns.

Increases the maximum number of Skill Points by two when Sparkle is on the battlefield. When an ally consumes a Skill Point, their damage will be increased for two turns. Technique: For 20 seconds, all allies gain Stealth. When entering battle with Stealth activated, it regenerates a Skill Point for all allies.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related updates, remember to follow Sportskeeda.