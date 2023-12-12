Honkai Star Rail 2.0 drip marketing reveals Black Swan: Release version, Path, and more

The latest drip marketing campaign for Honkai Star Rail showcased the promotional artwork for Black Swan, an upcoming 5-star character. The community has been anticipating her release for quite some time now, as she has appeared in multiple trailers. With the official reveal, fans can expect her to debut in the version 2.0 update, which will also introduce the Penacony region in the title.

This article explores everything about Black Swan, including her Path, gameplay, and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article's gameplay details section are based on leaks that are subject to change.

Black Swan is expected to be released in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Black Swan is A Memokeeper of the Garden of Recollection, a faction in Honkai Star Rail that worships Aeon Fuli of the Rememberacne Path. Therefore, as a devoted messenger, she traverses the cosmos, taking the form of memories.

Besides, she is known as a mysterious and elegant soothsayer with a warm smile. Black Swan also pays attention to the words of other beings in the universe to collect and encapsulate memories before unveiling them.

That said, players will likely remember her iconic appearance in the official Fables About the Stars Part 1 Myriad Celestia Trailer, which explored the background of all the Aeons.

Black Swan’s gameplay details based on Honkai Star Rail leaks

The official artwork for Black Swan shows that she will be a Nihility unit upon release that wields the power of the Wind element. Therefore, she is destined to be either a DoT enabler or a debuffer in the game. Several leaks online have claimed that her kit has both the specified properties.

Further details about her abilities have been listed below:

Skill : Deals Wind DMG to a target and adjacent opponents. It can further reduce their defense for three turns.

: Deals Wind DMG to a target and adjacent opponents. It can further reduce their defense for three turns. Ultimate : Black Swan unleashes her ATK as Wind DMG on all enemies and enhances the target’s Fate Card effect for two turns. The amplified status reduces an opponent’s Effect RES and inflicts a DoT (Damage over Time) effect.

: Black Swan unleashes her ATK as Wind DMG on all enemies and enhances the target’s Fate Card effect for two turns. The amplified status reduces an opponent’s Effect RES and inflicts a DoT (Damage over Time) effect. Talent : When the DoT triggers on an enemy, there is a base chance to apply a Fate Card to them, which deals a substantial amount of Wind DMG at the beginning of their turn. Black Swan either gains an enhancement or applies debuff, depending on the card’s level.

: When the DoT triggers on an enemy, there is a base chance to apply a Fate Card to them, which deals a substantial amount of Wind DMG at the beginning of their turn. Black Swan either gains an enhancement or applies debuff, depending on the card’s level. Technique: Draws a Fate Crystal (Physical, Fire, Lightning, or Wind) that Black Swan does not possess, up to four simultaneously. Upon entering the battle, she consumes all the crystals to trigger the Weakness Break effect on all enemies for each element.

It appears that she can be a primary DPS in Honkai Star Rail, somewhat similar to Kafka.

It appears that she can be a primary DPS in Honkai Star Rail, somewhat similar to Kafka.