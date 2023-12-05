Nihility character tier list for Honkai Star Rail (December 2023)

Honkai Star Rail features some unique mechanics and gameplay thanks to the Nihility characters. Their arsenal relies on Damage over Time (DOT) mechanics and debuffing foes through various means. This path cannot be classified into just one role because they all have supporting and DPS capabilities. As of version 1.5, The Nihility is the only path boasting characters from all of the game's elements.

This article provides a tier list for the Nihility characters in Honkai Star Rail to identify the best performers. It will also include a brief explanation of what each character accomplishes to deserve their ranking.

Note: Tier lists are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Honkai Star Rail Nihility characters ranked in a tier list

The tier list for Nihility characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are three sections to the tier list. The SS highlights the strongest Nihility units in the game, while A includes those who aren't as impactful.

SS

Kafka and Silver Wolf are unmatched in their respective roles (Image via Hoyoverse)

The SS tier contains two members of the Stellaron Hunters.

Kafka

Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf and Kafka are very different in terms of how they work. Kafka is a Lightning DPS who can activate DOTs with her skill and ultimate. She is also the most powerful damage dealer in her element at the moment.

On the other hand, Silver Wolf is a support character known for her ability to breach opposing defenses. She is the only character who can install weakness in opponents, reduce their attack, defense, speed, and deal Quantum damage.

S

Welt is one of the members of the Astral Express (Image via Hoyoverse)

This tier contains two characters who have been present in Honkai Star Rail since its inception in April 2023.

Welt

Pela

Welt is an Imaginary element character who specializes in slowing foes down the turn order. He can also stun and prevent them from moving for a few turns. He is one of the most powerful characters in the regular warp banner due to his element.

Pela is another powerful support unit with the ability to deliver damage. She can remove buffs from enemies, weaken their defense, and reduce their ice resistance with her E4.

A

Guinaifen is the latest addition to the roster of Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

The characters in this tier have a hard time shining in the meta. They are

Sampo

Luka

Guinaifen

Sampo, Luka, and Guinaifen inflict Wind, Physical, and Fire DOTs, respectively. Damage over Time is currently one of the weakest damage types in the game, relying primarily on Kafka to activate the DOTs these characters build up on the enemy target.

Guinaifen can facilitate a mono Fire composition by activating the burn (Fire DOTs). However, this team is highly restricted as the game presently lacks appropriate units and relics to enable this playstyle for its endgame content.

They will be your go-to team members for her squad if you have Kafka. Otherwise, you can spend your precious resources wisely on other characters.

Honkai Star Rail's meta is ever-changing, and maybe some of the less-used units could become overpowered in the future. It all depends on how Hoyoverse plans out the upcoming content and whether they opt to improve specific characters.