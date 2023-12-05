Honkai Star Rail tier list for Lightning characters (December 2023)

As of right now, Honkai Star Rail has six Lightning characters, as Kafka was the last member to join the Lightning roaster. Without a doubt, the unit has delivered on its promise. Let's now examine each character's performance in the ongoing metagame. Although all units on this list are capable of handling the most difficult terrain, using the higher-ranked characters will yield better results overall.

Because metas are always shifting, certain Lightning characters may prove to be more useful in subsequent months. For example, Kafka will likely rise in the ranks if more Light Cones or DOT characters are added to the game.

Note: This article contains some subjective elements.

Lightning Character tier list for Honkai Star Rail for December 2023

Lightning character tier list for December 2023 (Image via Tiermaker)

The ranking of each Lightning character in Honkai Star Rail as of December 2023 can be seen in the tier list above. To provide a fair assessment, their performance has been carefully examined without taking Eidolons into account.

This tier list offers a systematic explanation for each ranking. However, depending on how you use and develop the characters, you can get varied outcomes from them.

SS+-tier

Kafka, a 5-star Lightning element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in Honkai Star Rail are categorized as SS+-tier members if they are adaptable and thrive in their specific team roles. They have a significant presence on the battlefield.

As of December 2023, the following Lightning characters belong at the top of the tier list:

Kafka

Tingyun

Kafka can do a ton of damage thanks to her DOT (Damage Over Time) related skills. In both AOE (Area Of Effect) and single-target circumstances, she performs well. She is quite simple to use and currently has some of the highest damage in the game. The release of additional DOT characters will likely make her more useful.

Tingyun is a fantastic 4-star character who is able to contribute to multiple teams. Increasing an ally's ATK with a skill is usually advantageous, and Tingyun's Ultimate gives them a substantial 50 Energy boost in addition to increasing their DMG.

S-tier

Jing Yuan, a 5-star Lightning element character (Image via HoYoverse)

At this level, Honkai Star Rail characters are very good at what they do and can get better if their teams are put together properly. They need some help to be effective in combat, and more adaptable units typically outperform them.

The following Lightning characters should be on the S-tier list as of December 2023:

Bailu

Jing Yuan

Remarkably skilled in healing multiple allies at once, Bailu is one of Honkai Star Rail's best healers. Bailu's resurrection technique is a useful tool in tough encounters. She also faces almost no competition as a healing unit.

Using his Lightning-Lord ability, Jing Yuan can strike up to 10 times, adding to his already amazing attacking power.

A-tier

Arlan, Head of Herta Space Station Security (Image via HoYoverse)

Even if A-tier characters are better suited for specific team configurations, that doesn't always mean they are less useful. Their power grows dramatically as their Eidolons climb, and if they have the right build, they can easily take out a lot of bosses.

By December 2023, the following Lightning characters find themselves on the A-tier list:

Serval

Arlan

Serval, a 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail, is largely ineffective despite having some great AOE DMG. Apart from this, her single-target DMG isn't all that strong.

Arlan, the Security Head of the Herta Space Station, has good damage potential, but other DPS units can perform equally as well in his place, so his low HP gimmick often works against him.