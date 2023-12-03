A recent post on X (Formerly Twitter) by user @sstarguides features two new enemies expected to be in the upcoming update of Honkai Star Rail. One is Starcrusher Swarm King: Skaracabaz (Synthetic), and the other is Gnaw Sting.

With the release of version 1.6 nearing, players are excited about the launch of the three new characters: Ruan Mei, Dr. Ratio, and Xueyi. Trailblazers will also be able to face new enemies and obtain various in-game materials in the upcoming version 1.6.

For those curious, this article details these enemies and what players can expect from them in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 leak hints at new enemy variants

Players who have cleared Simulated Universe: Swarm Disaster mode will be familiar with the two expected enemies, as both resemble the Lesser Sting and True Sting.

The one on the left side is called “Starcrusher Swarm King: Skaracabaz (Synthetic),” a replica of the Emanator of Propagation cultivated by Ruan Mei and manifesting in the world in an imperfect body for a short time. During the Swarm Disaster, it was one of the nightmares across many worlds.

The Starcrusher Swarm King: Skaracabaz (Synthetic) can deal Quantum damage to its targets and summon Gnaw Stings while inflicting Entanglement. It can also enhance itself by entering the Multiply state. While in the state, it reinforces its defenses, and summons a Gnaw Sting or a Lesser Sting every time it gets hit.

The enemy on the right is called “Gnaw Sting,” a subspecies of Stings that mutated during reproduction. They are skilled at using Quantum toxins to corrode away their enemies. Gnaw Stings can inflict Entanglement on a single target and deal Quantum damage to them.

Both enemies have a DoT (Damage over Time) oriented attack style as the Entanglement state deals Quantum damage to the target at the beginning of the next turn.

The characters can also take significant damage when they are hit while inflicted with the debuff. Therefore, players will need a character with a cleansing ability or an exceptional healer, such as Luocha, to survive while fighting them.

