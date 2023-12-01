Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Silver Wolf updated build guide: Light Cones, Relics and more

Phase II of Honkai Star Rail version 1.5, which will introduce more characters and content to the game, is almost here. Among these will be the first-ever Rerun banner for the Stellaron Hunter hacker, Silver Wolf. A Nihility character with the Quantum element, she was first made playable in the game's 1.1 patch. She will be available for summoning next week on December 6. 2023.

Since Silver Wolf has the best debuffing powers in the game, a lot of players intend to get her. This article will provide some building tips for Silver Wolf, including the best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments.

Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf's best Relics and Planar Ornament explored

Silver Wolf's meta build set saw a few changes since the last time she received a banner. She is pretty flexible now with the introduction of new Relics and Ornaments if you lack a few pieces to complete a set. Here are all the sets you can use on her.

Relics

The best Relic set (Image via Hoyoverse)

Genius of Brilliant Stars (4 Pc): This is undoubtedly her best-in-slot option. It allows her to deal more damage to enemies thanks to the 4-piece ignoring 10% defense. If you are building her as a sub-DPS, you should farm for this. Musketeer of Wild Wheat (4 pc): Increases speed and attack. Which is good for her as she can take turns faster thanks to the speed and hit a bit harder. This is her second-best relic set.

You also have some 2-piece set options as they are easier to obtain than farming for a full 4-piece. These are:

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (2 pc) and Genius of Brilliant Stars (2 pc): Helps with speed and Quantum damage. Genius of Brilliant Stars (2 pc) and Musketeer of Wild Wheat (2 pc): Helps with attack and Quantum damage. Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (2 pc) and Musketeer of Wild Wheat (2 pc): Helps with speed and attack.

You can use any 2-piece Relic set that gives attack instead of Musketeer of Wild Wheat if you lack the latter.

Planar Ornament

Planar sets provide extra stat bonuses (Image via Hoyoverse)

As for Silver Wolf's Planar Ornament set, you have two options:

Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise: Increases Effect Hit Rate and attack.

Increases Effect Hit Rate and attack. Penacony, Land of Dreams: Allows team-mates with the same element as the wearer to do 10% more damage as well as provides 5% Energy Regeneration to the wearer.

Pan-Cosmic will be the best option as it provides Effect Hit Rate, and Silver Wolf needs much of that stat. However, if you are farming the latest World 8 of Simulated Universe, you could have a lot of Penacony Planar Ornaments. If you own units like Seele and Qingque, this can easily act as a support set for Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail.

Stats priority

Head: Effect Ht Rate (around 60-80%); If you have reached the threshold, you can swap it for an Attack one. You can also use Crit if you are running her as a sub-DPS.

Effect Ht Rate (around 60-80%); If you have reached the threshold, you can swap it for an Attack one. You can also use Crit if you are running her as a sub-DPS. Boot: Speed (around 130).

Speed (around 130). Planar Sphere: Quamtum Damage.

Quamtum Damage. Rope: Energy Regeneration. If you have the free 4-star Light Cone, "Before the Tutorial Mission Starts," or her Eidolon 1, you can go for an Attack one instead.

EHR or Effect Hit Rate is the most essential stat while building Silver Wolf as it allows her to hit debuffs on enemies.

Best Light Cone options for Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail

Her premium Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

There are three options for Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail that work best on Silver Wolf.

Incessant Rain: Gives Effect Hit Rate, Crit Rate and can plant a mark on the enemy. Foes with this mark will receive more damage.

Gives Effect Hit Rate, Crit Rate and can plant a mark on the enemy. Foes with this mark will receive more damage. In the Name of the World : Increases Effect Hit Rate on skill. It also allows the Wearer to deal increased damage to the enemy.

: Increases Effect Hit Rate on skill. It also allows the Wearer to deal increased damage to the enemy. Before the Tutorial Mission Starts: Increases Effect Hit Rate and Energy Regeneration.

You can run any Nihility Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, but they will be less effective than the three mentioned above.

Silver Wolf will get her rerun banner alongside Argenti on December 6, 2023, next week. For more Honkai Star Rail guide and news, follow Sportskeeda.