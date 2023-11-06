Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Relics, Planar Ornaments, and suitable characters

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream has finally concluded, showcasing all the fresh content for the patch. While most players are looking forward to the new character banner, few are interested in the fresh Relics and Planar Ornaments heading to version 1.5. Each of them is designed to benefit both existing and future characters, as their passives are quite straightforward to activate during combat.

A total of four new sets will be available in the next patch, comprising two options from each category. Further details about the new Relics and Planar Ornaments have been presented in this article.

Details about the new Relic Sets in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

The Ashblazing Grand Duke set increases follow-up attack damage (Image via HoYoverse)

First up, the two-piece set bonus from The Ashblazing Grand Duke boosts the wielder’s follow-up attack DMG dealt by 20%. The four-piece bonus further increases their ATK by six percent every time they hit a target with a follow-up. The effect stacks up to eight times in total, lasting for three turns.

As the passive suggests, the set will be highly suitable for characters that heavily rely on auto-attack mechanics to inflict damage, such as Topaz, Jing Yuan, and Himeko. Even Clara can use the effect to some extent since her counters are considered follow-up ATK in Honkai Star Rail.

The Prisoner in Deep Confinement Relic is designed to enhance DoT damage (Image via HoYoverse)

In contrast, the Prisoner in Deep Confinement will greatly benefit DoT users. While the two-piece passive increases the wearer's ATK by 12%, the complete set enables their DMG to ignore a target’s DEF by 6% for every DoT inflicted on them up to three times.

The Relic can quietly easily be Kafka’s best-in-slot option, as she relies on her Shock application to deal damage during combat. The set is also suitable for Sampo and Guinaifen, given they are excellent DoT enablers.

Details about the new Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Image showing the new Planar Ornaments (Image via HoYoverse)

Among the two new Planar Ornament in Honkai Star Rail 1.5, the Firmament Frontline Glamoth set increases ATK by 12%. It further boosts the wearer's DMG by 12% or 18% when their SPD is clocking at 135 or 160, respectively.

Our first ornament is geared towards boosting the damage of characters that have SPD built into their kit or require the stat to be effective in the battle. You can use them on DPS like Imbibitor Lunae and Seele to increase their combat efficiency.

Lastly, the Penacony Land of the Dreams set is suitable for support-type characters as it can bolster their Energy Regeneration Rate by 5% while boosting the DMG of other allies with the same DMG type as the wearer.

Any buffer or debuffer in a mono-elemental team is a perfect candidate to use the second Planar Ornament.