Kafka Light Cones tier list for Honkai Star Rail: Best to worst options

The release of Kafka has opened up a lot of team-building opportunities and variations in playstyle for Honkai Star Rail players. The Nihility character can be obtained from the limited banner in the game, which stays for 21 days in total. Being one of the most-awaited 5-stars since the game's release, the unit did not disappoint with her kit.

This article lists the best and worst Light Cones to equip on Kafka, be it F2P or Gacha-exclusive. Typically, every Nihility Light Cone can be equipped on her, so having the correct one in a build is important.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail Light Cone tier list for Kafka

Best and worst Light Cones to equip on Kafka (Image via Tier Maker)

The Light Cones in this tier list can be found within the current version of Honkai Star Rail. As mentioned, some of these are included exclusively in the Gacha pool, while others can easily be purchased using in-game currency. Readers should note that they are free to use any Light Cones they want, provided the best ones are out of their reach.

Concepts such as "power creeps" aren't applicable on Light Cones, as each Nihility gear piece provides different perks to its wearer. Synergy with the wearer's main kit is the only aspect to look for while equipping a Light Cone on a character.

SS tier:

Kafka's signature Light Cone (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The best Light Cones on Kafka should include her signature, Patience Is All You Need, synergizing directly with the character's DoT-based kit. However, when it comes to inflicting shock on enemies, Eyes of the Prey is powerful, although not as equal. Both of these Light Cones are exclusive drops from Gacha banners,

Here's a summary of why both the aforementioned Light Cones have been added to the SS tier of this list:

Patience is all you need: Signature Light Cone for Kafka. Synergizes directly with Kafka's Shock DoT and increases her SPD as well.

Signature Light Cone for Kafka. Synergizes directly with Kafka's Shock DoT and increases her SPD as well. Eyes of the Prey: Increases Kafka's Effect Hit Rate and DoT damage. Having maximum Superimposition is easier due to the 4-star rarity, granting more damage in turn as well.

S tier:

Fermata (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

This list consists of Light Cones with a mixture of F2P, Gacha, and battle pass gears in Honkai Star Rail. Players are recommended to use them while building Kafka for endgame, granting them enough synergy without spending too much.

The following list contains all four Light Cones and reasons why they are included in the S tier section:

Fermata: Can be considered a cheaper signature Light Cone for Kafka, as it also has her portrait in it. Grants Break Effect and Shock DoT. Easy to obtain from Forgotten Halls shop.

Can be considered a cheaper signature Light Cone for Kafka, as it also has her portrait in it. Grants Break Effect and Shock DoT. Easy to obtain from Forgotten Halls shop. Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat: Allows Kafka to be a great blend of DEF-shredder and DoT applier.

Allows Kafka to be a great blend of DEF-shredder and DoT applier. Good Night and Sleep Well: Increases Kafka's damage based on the number of debuffs on the enemies.

Increases Kafka's damage based on the number of debuffs on the enemies. We Will Meet Again: Great sub-DPS option on multiple enemies on the field. Can be obtained just by purchasing the battle pass.

A tier:

Incessant Rain (Image via Hokai Star Rail)

The three Light Cones available within this section are either challenging to acquire or not worth the Stellar Jade investment in Honkai Star Rail.

Here are all the Light Cones in the A tier and the reasons why they are included here:

Incessant Rain: Tough to acquire since it is locked behind a limited Light Cone banner of Silver Wolf. Investing the same amount of Stellar Jades can drop Kafka's signature Light Cone.

Tough to acquire since it is locked behind a limited Light Cone banner of Silver Wolf. Investing the same amount of Stellar Jades can drop Kafka's signature Light Cone. In the Name of the World: High cost in exchange for lackluster stat at level 1. Better gear piece for other Nihility characters.

High cost in exchange for lackluster stat at level 1. Better gear piece for other Nihility characters. Before the Tutorial Mission Begins: Badly synergized stats and perks with Kafka's kit.

Players who obtained Kafka will be pleased to know that she is a very F2P-friendly character to build.