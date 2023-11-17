Best characters for Prisoner in Deep Confinement Relic in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail has recently rolled out the version 1.5 update. While the 5-star banners are the highlight of this patch, it has also introduced two brand-new Relics featuring unique passives. Among them, the Prisoner in Deep Confinement is heavily tailored to benefit characters that primarily employ the Damage-over-Time (DoT) effect to fend off enemies during combat.

Although this Relic has a 2-Piece and a 4-Piece bonus effect, getting the complete set is advised as it enables the wielder to essentially penetrate the target's DEF while they are afflicted with DoT.

This guide further discusses the passives of Prisoner in Deep Confinement and presents every character that can use it in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Honkai Star Rail characters to build with Prisoner in Deep Confinement Relic

The Prisoner in Deep Confinement Relic is equipped with the following passives:

2-Piece Set Effect : Increases ATK by 12%.

: Increases ATK by 12%. 4-Piece Set Effect: For every DoT (Damage over Time) the target enemy is afflicted with, the wearer will ignore 6% of the target's defense when dealing damage to them. This effect is valid for a maximum of three DoTs.

The ATK boost from the 2-Piece set can be used by various characters that scale purely on the attack stat. However, DoT units will benefit more from the 4-Piece set as it allows them to ignore quite a bit of the enemy's DEF at max stack.

Best characters for Prisoner in Deep Confinement

The best characters for Prisoner in Deep Confinement (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the characters that can utilize the passives from the Prisoner in Deep Confinement Relic in Honkai Star Rail:

Kafka (5-star): She is the only 5-star DPS that employs DoT as her primary source of damage. The Relic will allow her to ignore a target’s resistance, maximizing her Lightning damage in the process.

(5-star): She is the only 5-star DPS that employs DoT as her primary source of damage. The Relic will allow her to ignore a target’s resistance, maximizing her Lightning damage in the process. Guinaifen (4-star): Guinaifen is basically a 4-star version of Kafka, except she applies Burn to enemies. Her DoT application will be quite powerful when equipped with the Prisoner in Deep Confinement.

(4-star): Guinaifen is basically a 4-star version of Kafka, except she applies Burn to enemies. Her DoT application will be quite powerful when equipped with the Prisoner in Deep Confinement. Sampo (4-star): Sampo is one of the best 4-star DoT enablers in the game who can easily stack multiple Wind Shear on an opponent. Therefore, he can consistently trigger the bonus effect from the 4-Piece.

Apart from the specified characters, you can also consider using the Prisoner in Deep Confinement to build Luka, Serval, Hook, and Himeko, as they can apply a fair amount of DoT to opponents.

How to get the Prisoner in Deep Confinement in Honkai Star Rail

Red circle indicates the location of Path of Darkness Cavern of Corrosion (Image via HoYoverse)

The Prisoner in Deep Confinement Relic is obtainable from the new Path of Darkness Cavern of Corrosion. The domain was added to Honkai Star Rail with the v1.5 update and is located in the Fyxestroll Garden area in Xianzhou Luofu.

Make sure to progress through A Foxian Tale of the Haunted Trailblaze Continuance to unlock the location.