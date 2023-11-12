Honkai Star Rail's upcoming version 1.5 is just around the corner. Launching this week on November 15, the update will include new content and tweaks to the game. This patch introduces three new characters, Huohuo, Argenti, and Hanya, and a new region to the Xianzhou Luofu region. The Fyexstroll garden, the new location, will have new foes and new materials to farm.

A new Stagnant Shadow and Cavern of Corossion will be available along with the new mobs. This article explores the two new contents, which will be available when Honkai Star Rail version 1.5, "Crepuscule Zone," is launched.

Upcoming Stagnant Shadow and Cavern of Corrosion in Honkai Star Rail

Among the various new content coming to the game in version 1.5, a new Stagnant Shadow and a Cavern of Corrosion will be available in the Fyxestroll garden.

New Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Perdition

The material that is dropped once you defeat the Shape of Perdition (Image via Hoyoverse/ Honkai Star Rail on Youtube)

The Shape of Perdition will be the new world boss that you can farm for a material called the Netherworld Pass. Upcoming Physical units will use this material for their ascension. Older Physical characters like Sushang or Clara will still use the older boss material, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf. The following characters will require the Netherworld Pass for their ascension:

Argenti - Upcoming Erudition 5-star

Upcoming Erudition 5-star Hanya - Upcoming Harmony 4-star

Upcoming Relic set and its bonuses

The new Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Darkness will have the following Relics:

The two upcoming Relic sets in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse/Honkai Star Rail on Youtube)

The Ashblazing Grand Duke

2-Pc Set Bonus: Increases follow-up attack DMG by 20%.

4-Pc Set: When the wearer uses follow-up attacks against the target enemy, increase the wearer's attack by 6% every time the follow-up attack deals damage. This effect can stack for eight times and lasts up to three turns. Once the character uses a follow-up attack, this effect is removed.

Prisoner in Deep Confinement

2-Piece Set Bonus: Increases Attack by 12%.

4-Piece Set: For every DoT (Damage over Time) the target enemy is afflicted with, the wearer will ignore 6% of the target's defense when dealing damage to them. This effect is valid for a maximum of three DoTs.

Because the most recent Hunt 5-star Topaz does not have a best-in-slot relic option tailored to her kit, The Ashblazing Grand Duke will be her new top relic set. Follow-up characters like Himeko, Jing Yuan, and Clara can also use this set.

DoT DPS characters such as Kafka, Sampo, Luka, and Guinaifen can successfully employ the Prisoner in Deep Confinement's four-piece boost to deal opponents massive damage.