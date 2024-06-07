Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream summary: Redeem codes, new characters, reruns, events and more

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Special Program, titled Farewell Penacony has revealed what awaits the Trailblazer in the final act of the Lands of Dreams. With the Charmony Festival's conclusion and curtain falling on the streets of the Dreamscape, the third trailblaze mission has come to an end. From new characters and Lightcones to new game modes, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update is jampacked with new surprises.

You can find a brief overview of what was announced if you have missed out on the Special Program, including upcoming banners, events, redemption codes, and more.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream: Upcoming event warps and featured characters

Hoyoverse is set to add two more 5-stars to the ever-growing roster of Honkai Star Rail. Stellaron Hunter Firefly finally joins her comrades, Kafka, Blade, and Silver Wolf as a playable character. Similarly, Jade makes her debut to join her fellow IPC comrades Aventurine and Topaz.

But that is not all. Some much-anticipated rerun news also dropped, making old characters available once again and enticing you to spend your precious Stellar Jades.

Phase 1

Phase 1 (Image via Hoyoverse)

5-stars: Firefly, Ruan Mei

Firefly, Ruan Mei 4-stars: Gallagher, Xueyi, Misha

Phase 2

Phase 2 (Image via Hoyoverse)

5-stars: Jade, Argenti

Jade, Argenti 4-stars: Natasha, Serval, Asta

Additionally, each 5-star character will receive Warp Events for their respective best-in-slot Lightcones.

Upcoming events in version 2.3

Farewell Penacony will be the final chapter of the third trailblaze mission. (Image via Hoyoverse)

As the dust settles on the battlefield after you defeat The Order, the residents of the Dreamscape finally start waking up. The fourth chapter for the third Trailblazing mission is called Farewell Penacony, and it will conclude the journey on the planet of Harmony.

Besides the story mission. you will be able to partake in the following events:

Simulated Universe update: Divergent Universe

Permanent endgame mode - Apocalyptic Shadow

Origami Bird Clash

Stellar Shimmer

Additional quality-of-life improvements and other features revealed during the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream

Simulated Universe received another free 5-star weapon in its shop. (Image via Hoyoverse)

Here are a few more features announced during the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 live stream:

New area : Radiant Feldspar

: Radiant Feldspar People who have not completed the 2.2 Penacony storyline will be able to access the Harmony Trailblazer via the When Charmony Rings Out event. This will also give you Eidolons

New Planar Relics : Forge of the Calpagni Lantern and Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves

: Forge of the and Update to Curio System

Simulated Universe Herta Shop got a new 5-star Erudition Lightcore: Eternal Calculus

One copy of Xueyi can be obtained for free from the Apocalyptic Shadow game mode.

Increased Stellar Jade reward from Endgame content.

Gift of Odyssey

Planar Fissure and Realm of the Strange double events

New Cavern Relics: Iron Cavalry against the Scourge and The Wind-Soaring Valorous

and New Bud of Calyx (Erudition)

A small tease regarding the upcoming Xianzhou characters and story arc.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream redemption codes

Just like previous livestreams, Hoyoverse has announced three redemption codes during the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 special program.

3AJUD36P766B

DA3VV367PP7X

QB3DC36PP673

Hoyoverse concluded the stream by teasing to reveal something big during the upcoming Summer Game Fest 2024.

