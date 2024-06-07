Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream summary: Redeem codes, new characters, reruns, events and more

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Special Program, titled Farewell Penacony has revealed what awaits the Trailblazer in the final act of the Lands of Dreams. With the Charmony Festival's conclusion and curtain falling on the streets of the Dreamscape, the third trailblaze mission has come to an end. From new characters and Lightcones to new game modes, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update is jampacked with new surprises.
You can find a brief overview of what was announced if you have missed out on the Special Program, including upcoming banners, events, redemption codes, and more.
Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream: Upcoming event warps and featured characters
Hoyoverse is set to add two more 5-stars to the ever-growing roster of Honkai Star Rail. Stellaron Hunter Firefly finally joins her comrades, Kafka, Blade, and Silver Wolf as a playable character. Similarly, Jade makes her debut to join her fellow IPC comrades Aventurine and Topaz.
But that is not all. Some much-anticipated rerun news also dropped, making old characters available once again and enticing you to spend your precious Stellar Jades.
Phase 1
- 5-stars: Firefly, Ruan Mei
- 4-stars: Gallagher, Xueyi, Misha
Phase 2
- 5-stars: Jade, Argenti
- 4-stars: Natasha, Serval, Asta
Additionally, each 5-star character will receive Warp Events for their respective best-in-slot Lightcones.
Upcoming events in version 2.3
As the dust settles on the battlefield after you defeat The Order, the residents of the Dreamscape finally start waking up. The fourth chapter for the third Trailblazing mission is called Farewell Penacony, and it will conclude the journey on the planet of Harmony.
Besides the story mission. you will be able to partake in the following events:
- Simulated Universe update: Divergent Universe
- Permanent endgame mode - Apocalyptic Shadow
- Origami Bird Clash
- Stellar Shimmer
Additional quality-of-life improvements and other features revealed during the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream
Here are a few more features announced during the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 live stream:
- New area: Radiant Feldspar
- People who have not completed the 2.2 Penacony storyline will be able to access the Harmony Trailblazer via the When Charmony Rings Out event. This will also give you Eidolons
- New Planar Relics: Forge of the Calpagni Lantern and Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves
- Update to Curio System
- Simulated Universe Herta Shop got a new 5-star Erudition Lightcore: Eternal Calculus
- One copy of Xueyi can be obtained for free from the Apocalyptic Shadow game mode.
- Increased Stellar Jade reward from Endgame content.
- Gift of Odyssey
- Planar Fissure and Realm of the Strange double events
- New Cavern Relics: Iron Cavalry against the Scourge and The Wind-Soaring Valorous
- New Bud of Calyx (Erudition)
- A small tease regarding the upcoming Xianzhou characters and story arc.
Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream redemption codes
Just like previous livestreams, Hoyoverse has announced three redemption codes during the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 special program.
- 3AJUD36P766B
- DA3VV367PP7X
- QB3DC36PP673
Hoyoverse concluded the stream by teasing to reveal something big during the upcoming Summer Game Fest 2024.
