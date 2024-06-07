How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Special Program livestream codes

A total of three Honkai Star Rail 2.3 special program livestream codes are expected to be handed out at the end of the June 7, 2024 broadcast. This is in line with the usual HoYoverse livestream patterns for similar games such as Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact: 3rd.

All three codes can be found listed below, along with instructions on how to redeem them both in-game and using an external website.

All Honkai Star Rail 2.3 special program livestream codes

Note: The Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream is yet to begin as of the time of writing this article. The section below will be updated with all three codes as soon as it is made available. Stay tuned.

The three codes released during the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 broadcast include:

Code 1 : TBA

: TBA Code 2 : TBA

: TBA Code 3: TBA

Redeeming these codes will net you a total of 300 Stellar Jade, among other in-game items.

How to redeem the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 special program livestream codes

There are two methods to redeem the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 special program livestream codes. Each method can only be used once per code:

In-game method

Using the in-game method (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up Honkai Star Rail and bring up the Phone/Pause menu.

Click on the “...” icon next to your Profile.

Click on the “Redemption Code” button to proceed.

Paste or type in the codes and hit the Confirm button to conclude.

Repeat this for the other two codes.

External website method

The official, external website (Image via HoYoverse)

Fire up a web browser and head to this particular link.

Log in using your HoYoverse account, and double-check the selected game server before proceeding further.

Type or paste in the code and hit the Redeem button to conclude the process.

Repeat this for the other two codes.

Either method will deliver the contents of the codes to your in-game mailbox, from where it can be accessed (and used) immediately.

