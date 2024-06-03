Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream date, time, countdown, and where to watch

As usual, the developers of this action-adventure gacha title have scheduled the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream right before the update's release. The special program livestream is scheduled to go live on June 7, 2024. During the live broadcast, HoYoverse will announce what Trailblazers can expect from the future patch including the upcoming banners, events, and various gameplay changes.

This article details the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream date, time, and where players can watch it. We have also included a countdown which will help Trailblazers know when the live stream starts.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream date and time

As per the official announcement, the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream is set to commence on June 7, 2024, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). During this live broadcast, the developers will reveal the version 2.3 trailer along with the brand-new 5-star characters Firefly, and Jade.

Trailblazers can head over to HoYoverse’s official Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel to watch it live. Alternatively, gamers can head to the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel to watch the special program live stream.

As a reward for the players watching the live telecast, the developers also hand out three redeemable codes containing various freebies. The rewards of the redemption codes are as follows:

x300 – Stellar Jades

– Stellar Jades x5 – Traveler’s Guide

– Traveler’s Guide x4 – Refined Aether

– Refined Aether x50,000 – Credits

These freebies grant the players a little boost to get a step closer to obtaining their desired characters. With that being said, the codes tend to expire quickly; hence, redeem codes at the earliest to acquire the abovementioned in-game items.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream countdown

A countdown for the version 2.3 special program livestream has been added in the section below. Keep in mind that when the countdown ends, the live telecast will begin immediately.

