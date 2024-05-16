Best Honkai Star Rail Firefly build as per leaks

As the Stellaron Hunter in a mechanical suit is one of the most anticipated characters, players may wonder about the best Firefly builds ahead of her release. She will be the first 5-star Destruction character wielding the Fire element in Honkai Star Rail. Thanks to various leaks on the internet about the upcoming version 2.3 update, players got to know what items they should go for when building Firefly.

This article discusses the best Firefly build that players can farm, according to the leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the version 2.3 patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

What is the best Firefly build in Honkai Star Rail?

The best Firefly build, as per leaks (Image via Reddit)

Best Light Cones for Firefly

When looking for the best Firefly build, you also need to look for the best Light Cones for her. Similar to any other limited 5-star units, Firefly’s signature Light Cone, Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest, is the best choice for her. As for the free-to-play options, the 5-star Light Cone from the Herta Shop, On the Fall of an Aeon is a great choice.

For 4-star options, the gacha Light Cone, Indelible Promise, is the one you can consider choosing when building Firefly in Honkai Star Rail version 2.3.

Best Relic sets and Planar Ornaments for Firefly

Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations Relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

The best Firefly build is incomplete without the Relic and Planar Ornament sets. For Firefly’s Relic sets, there are multiple options that you can choose from. The first choice is the 4-piece Iron Cavalry Against Scourge Relic set which is expected to be released along with the upcoming version 2.3. The full 4-piece Relic set boosts the user’s Break Effect and ignores the adversary’s DEF when inflicting Break damage.

Another option you can aim for is the 2-piece Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations, and 2-piece Thief of Shooting Meteor Relic sets. Both 2-piece set effects boost the wearer’s Break Effect. As most of Firefly’s attacks scale with Break Effect, this is expected to be an excellent choice for her.

For Relic stats, go for a Body piece with ATK%, and Boots with SPD main stat.

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry Planar Ornament set (Image via HoYoverse)

As for the Planar Ornament set, the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern set is the best option for Firefly. It boosts the user’s Break Effect when they attack an enemy with Fire Weakness. Alternatively, Talia: Kingdom of Banditry set is an excellent option as it boosts the wearer’s Break Effect when their SPD is 145 or higher. When acquiring the Planar Ornament pieces for the best Firefly build, go for an ATK% Sphere, and Break Effect on Rope.

