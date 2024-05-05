Honkai Star Rail Firefly ascension materials leaks

Among the several Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leaks that are surfacing online, a recent post on Reddit by a trusted third-party source, Dimbreath, unveiled Firefly’s ascension materials. Firefly is an upcoming 5-star Path of Destruction character, first introduced to the players during the v2.0 update. Judging by the developer's official drip marketing posts, Firefly is expected to be launched alongside the update's release.

This article looks at the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak regarding Firefly’s ascension materials.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak showcases Firefly’s ascension materials

The Reddit embed above showcases all the materials needed for players to fully ascend Firefly in Honkai Star Rail 2.3, which may help them pre-farm for the character. Firefly will join the title’s character roster as a DPS character wielding the Fire element.

The following list details all the materials that you will need to fully upgrade Firefly’s level and Traces:

65x – Raging Heart

287x – Traveler’s Guide

9x – Adventure Log

16x – Travel Encounters

139x – Moon Madness Fang

69x – Lupitoxin Sawteeth

18x – Borisin Teeth

56x – Tatters of Thought

71x – Fragments of Impression

73x – Shards of Desires

12x – Lost Echo of the Shard Wish

8x – Tracks of Destiny

All the abovementioned materials except the Lost Echo of the Shard Wish are obtainable in the game's current version. Hence, players should be able to pre-farm most of Firefly’s ascension materials.

The Raging Heart can be obtained from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Ire located in the Dewlight Pavilion. Traveler’s Guide and its variations can be farmed from the Bud of Memories Golden Calyx.

Shards of Desires, Fragments of Impression, and Tatters of Thought can be acquired by defeating Memory Zone Meme "Allseer", Memory Zone Meme "Heartbreaker", and other Memory Zone Meme adversaries scattered across Penacony.

The Moon Madness Fang and its other variants are obtainable from the Bud of Destruction Crimson Calyx. Additionally, Tracks of Destiny can be acquired from in-game events, Simulated Universe, Battlepass, and Embers Exchange store.

