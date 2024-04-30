Honkai Star Rail Topaz teams guide: Best low investment, hypercarry, and MoC comps

Creating Topaz teams in Honkai Star Rail isn’t difficult, considering she is one of the most versatile characters on the Fire roster. Accompanied by a pet Warp Trotter, Numby, this esteemed member of the IPC is prepared to debilitate foes with her powerful Follow-up Attacks (FuA). Topaz’s treads on The Hunt Path to retain abilities with single-target properties.

However, it does not prevent her from being a coveted party member across different setups. She can be a great addition to low-investment, hypercarry, and MoC comps owing to her consistent damage output.

This guide details some of the best teams for Topaz in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best low investment Topaz teams in Honkai Star Rail

The low-investment teams in Honkai Star Rail are associated with characters that are accessible. In the case of Topaz, the game offers a number of great free-to-play units to the pair with her.

Topaz and Dr. Ratio team (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz - Dr. Ratio - Pela - Lynx

This is arguably the best free-to-play team for Topaz, where she takes on the sub-DPS role and allows Dr. Ratio to shine as the frontrunner. Here, Pela serves as the primary support unit that can debuff enemies, boosting the combat prowess of the whole composition. Lynx is also a crucial member, as her healing application will help the team survive the battle.

Topaz and Herta team (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz- Herta- Tingyun- Gallagher

Another low investment Topaz team includes Herta as a secondary DPS. With Tingyun’s buff, they can deal sufficient damage to clear all end-game content. Gallagher will also ensure the safety of all allies by healing them whenever necessary.

Best hypercarry Topaz teams in Honkai Star Rail

Topaz hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz in Honkai Star Rail excels as a sub-DPS unit that can be easily paired with any damage dealer. So, she does not have many options when it comes to hypercarry compositions, except for the one specified below:

Topaz - Sparkle - Ruan Mei - Huohuo

This is a premium team where you can substitute Sparkle and Huohuo for alternatives like Bronya and Luocha, respectively. However, you should use the specified characters to get the best results.

Both Sparkle and Ruan Mei can enhance Numby’s Follow-up Attack, which is Topaz’s primary source of damage. In contrast, Huohuo can heal and regenerate energy, allowing the DPS to use her Ultimate more frequently. This ability sends Numby to overdrive, where it deals extra damage.

Best MoC Topaz teams in Honkai Star Rail

Only the best Topaz teams can clear the top floor of the Memory of Chaos (MoC) in HSR. Their details are as follows:

Topaz DoT team (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz - Kafka - Black Swan - Huohuo

You can play Topaz in a DoT (Damage-over-Time) team composed of Kafka and Black Swan. She does not necessarily inflict the effect on enemies, but her high single-target damage output can be indispensable against bosses and other elite encounters.

Topaz follow-up attack team (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz - Himeko - Herta - Aventurine

Another powerful Topaz team for the Memory of Chaos employs characters that excel at Follow-up Attacks. While Himeko and Herta have been a staple duo for many different setups, Aventurine is fairly new to auto-attack compositions. That said, his priority should be to serve shields to allies, as it will help him generate stacks for the FuA.