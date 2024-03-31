With the release of the new patch, players are left wondering what are the best Honkai Star Rail 2.1 teams to clear Memory of Chaos, one of the challenging activities in the title. As it refreshes every two weeks, Trailblazers must form two teams of four characters depending on the adversary's weakness and challenge it to obtain various rewards including Credits and Stellar Jades.

For those curious, this article lists the five best Honkai Star Rail 2.1 teams for Memory of Chaos.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

What are the best Honkai Star Rail 2.1 teams for Memory of Chaos?

Acheron, Pela, Silver Wolf, Lynx

Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the best Honkai Star Rail 2.1 teams featuring Acheron to conquer Memory of Chaos. She deals the most damage while both Pela and Silver Wolf render the adversaries vulnerable, allowing her to quickly gain Slashed Dream Stacks. Meanwhile, Lynx cleanses and heals any ally who requires assistance.

Black Swan, Kafka, Tingyun, Fu Xuan

Black Swan (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail 2.1 team composition. As a Nihility character, she harmonizes with the sub-DPS unit, Kafka. While both DPS units are busy fighting, Tingyun boosts their ATK with her abilities, allowing them to deal additional damage.

Meanwhile, Fu Xuan defends her allies from the opponents’ attacks with her abilities to ensure their survival.

Jingliu, Silver Wolf, Ruan Mei, Gepard

Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail 2.1 team composition for Memory of Chaos is one of the best hypercarry teams featuring Jingliu as the main DPS unit. Silver Wolf and Ruan Mei assist Jingliu while she fights.

The former makes the adversaries vulnerable with her abilities, while the latter boosts Jingliu’s damage, allowing her to deal additional Ice damage. Meanwhile, Gepard bestows shields on each ally to ensure they do not take damage when hit.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae(DHIL), Sparkle, Pela, Huohuo

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is one of the best hypercarry characters in his turn-based battler. As DHIL consumes a significant amount of Skill Points, pairing him with Sparkle is the best choice as she can replenish SP (Skill Points). She also buffs DHIL when he is engaged in a fight, allowing him to deal additional damage.

Meanwhile, Pela renders the adversaries vulnerable with her abilities, making sure DHIL vaporizes every opponent. Huohuo heals and provides support to the allies who need it.

Qingque, Hanya, Yukong, Lynx

Qingque (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail 2.1 team composition is more F2P-oriented for the players who do not have access to many premium characters.

Qingque deals a significant amount of Quantum damage to the opponents while Hanya and Yukiong provide various buffs, allowing Qingque to deal an increased amount of damage. Meanwhile, Lynx heals every ally who takes a hit from an adversary.