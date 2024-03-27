In Honkai Star Rail, building an Acheron team isn’t necessarily difficult, considering the 5-star character can synergize with many different support units. Being a follower of the Nihility Path, her abilities are tailored to work exceptionally well with debuffers. She can easily dispatch multiple enemies by unleashing powerful nukes imbued with the power of the Lightning element.

However, this galaxy ranger can unleash her true potential only with an optimal setup. This article discusses some of the best Acheron teams in Honkai Star Rail.

What are the best Acheron teams in Honkai Star Rail?

Acheron + Pela + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan

Optimal Acheron team (Image via HoYoverse)

To build the best Acheron team, you must consider that she has a hypercarry playstyle that requires her to perform as the frontrunner.

Additionally, her kit grants damage amplification when paired with two Nihility characters. This is where Pela and Silver Wolf come in to extend her combat potential. Silver Wolf in particular can riddle enemies with her wide array of debuffs, helping Acheron inflict powerful Lightning damage.

As for the final member, you cannot go wrong with Fu Xuan since she can keep her teammates alive with her powerful tanking abilities.

Acheron + Black Swan + Silver Wolf + Huohuo

Acheron and Black Swan team (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the best Acheron teams in Honkai Star Rail also employs Black Swan as the secondary DPS. The latter has access to a solid DoT (Damage-over-Time) application and can also reduce the target’s DEF, which can increase the overall damage output of the setup.

While Silver Wolf inflicts more debuffs on the opponent, Houhuo will sustain the team with her powerful healing ability.

Acheron + Silver Wolf + Sparkle + Gepard

A hybrid Acheron team (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron can shine in battle when paired with proper support units, who do not necessarily have to be from the Nihility Path. For instance, a team composed of Silver Wolf and Sparkle can exponentially boost the damage output of the Space Ranger.

With a proper Sparkle build, you should be able to have a major impact during combat since both her damage and CRIT DMG amplifications are indispensable for Acheron.

For the final spot, use Gepard with the Trend of the Universal Market Light Cone. He is already capable of providing shields to the entire team, and this gear will enable him to apply Burn to enemies. This counts as a debuff for Acheron to stack the Crimson Knot.

Acheron + Ruan Mei + Sparkle + Luocha

Acheron double Harmony team (Image via HoYoverse)

Although a double Nihility Acheron build in Honkai Star Rail is optimal, she can also flourish when teamed with two buffers. Powerful Harmony characters like Ruan Mei and Sparkle are a godsend for any hypercarry DPS, and the Galaxy Ranger is no exception.

Ruan Mei in particular can increase the Weakness Break Efficiency of Acheron, enabling her to crack through an opponent's toughness a lot quicker. With Luocha’s healing ability protecting her, she can quickly dispatch grouped up opponents in end-game contents like the Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction.

Acheron + Silver Wolf + Pela + Sparkle

Acheron glass canon team (Image via HoYoverse)

Quite a few end-game team compositions are skipping healers to stack more support characters. The idea here is to defeat enemies within minimal cycles before they can launch massive counterattacks.

Acheron can also shine in such a high-risk, high-reward team composition. It comprises the staple Nihility duo, i.e., Silver Wolf and Pela, working as her primary support units.

You can swap out the healer to use a powerful buffer like Sparkle. She can directly amplify Acheron’s damage output, helping her dominate as a 5-star DPS character in Honkai Star Rail.