Honkai Star Rail Acheron build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments

Acheron is finally playable in Honkai Star Rail, and that too in the first half of a new update. Amidst the new changes and additions to the game, players can try their hand with the newly released Nihility character, specializing in Toughness and All-type resistance reductions. Both Acheron's debuff application and skills are linked with two primary stacks.

This article will guide you through the basic mechanics of Acheron, her abilities, and how to properly build her with the correct gear pieces.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How do Acheron's abilities work in Honkai Star Rail?

Since the official descriptions of Acheron's skills might be confusing for many, here is a summarized list:

Skill: Gains a point of a special buff called Slashed Dreams and inflicts one stack of debuff called Crimson Knot. Deals Lightning damage to enemies based on Acheron's ATK stat.

Gains a point of a special buff called Slashed Dreams and inflicts one stack of debuff called Crimson Knot. Deals Lightning damage to enemies based on Acheron's ATK stat. Ultimate: Transforms Acheron, where she deals three slashes, followed by a finisher slash. The three slashes remove the Crimson Knot debuff from enemies while damaging them. Removal of the debuff will multiply the damage. The finisher slash removes all Crimson Knot and damages the target in a burst.

Transforms Acheron, where she deals three slashes, followed by a finisher slash. The three slashes remove the Crimson Knot debuff from enemies while damaging them. Removal of the debuff will multiply the damage. The finisher slash removes all Crimson Knot and damages the target in a burst. Passive talent: The ultimate can be activated once the Slashed Dream buff stack reaches 9. Acheron reduces the enemy's all-type resistance and toughness in her ultimate form. Additionally, any allies inflicting debuff will lead Acheron to gain buff and inflict Crimson Knot. Multiple debuffs from allies will further lead Acheron to inflict the Crimson Knot debuff on the enemy with the most stacks.

Trace priorities should be Ultimate>Skill>Talent>Basic attack.

Best Light Cone for Acheron in Honkai Star Rail

Acheron's signature weapon is "Along the Passing Shore," which scores significantly higher than any other Light Cone in the game. Hence, players with extra Gacha funds should get it if they're dedicated to building Acheron as a primary unit in any team. The other 5-star option includes the "Incessant Rain."

Expand Tweet

For F2P, the Fermata is a great Light Cone for a decent Break Effect and Shock DoT on enemies.

Fermata Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the "Good Night Sleep Well" Light Cone from Gacha is also decent for increased damage with every debuff active on the target.

Best Relics and Planar ornaments for Acheron in Honkai Star Rail

The "Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters" is the recommended Relic set for Acheron, as it grants the following perks:

2-pc: Increases damage dealt to enemies with debuff by 12%

4-pc: Increases crit rate by 4%. The wearer deals 8%/12% increased crit damage to enemies with 2/3 debuffs. After the wearer inflicts a debuff, the effects increase by 100%.

This set can be farmed from The Reverie, located in Dreamscape. Priorities on stats should be crit damage on the body piece, alongside SPD in the leg piece.

Dead Waters relic set in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Regarding Planar Ornaments, the Izumo Gensei set from Simulated Universe World 9 should be the optimal set piece. Stat priority should be ATK% in both rope and sphere.