Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Memory of Chaos (MOC) leaks: Enemy lineups and more

Recently, several Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks have surfaced online. Thanks to these leaks, players get to witness the upcoming content of the title ahead of the patch’s release. A Reddit post from credible leaker HomeDGCat disclosed the Memory of Chaos enemy lineups, which are set to be released in the upcoming version.

Memory of Chaos is one of the most challenging activities in this turn-based battler, where players can clear 12 Stages to obtain various rewards, including Stellar Jades and Credits.

For those curious, this article details the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Memory of Chaos enemy lineups.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks showcase upcoming Memory of Chaos enemy lineups

As mentioned earlier, this Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leak comes courtesy of leaker HomeDGCat. The Reddit post disclosed both of the upcoming Memory of Chaos cycle's enemy lineups. The first cycle is “Dream Within Deam,” and the second is named “A Song’s True Theme.” The adversaries of each Memory of Chaos cycle are listed in the following section.

Dream Within Dream (Stage 11)

Upper Half

Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked – 592184 HP

Decaying Shadow x2 – 328991 HP

Svarog – 756680 HP

Lower Half

Ice Out of Space – 328991 HP

Present Inebriated in Revelry – 394790 HP

Abundant Ebon Deer – 361890×2 HP

Dream Within Dream (Stage 12)

Upper Half

Past Confined and Caged x2 – 502787 HP

Tomorrow in Harmonious Chords – 502787 HP

Dreamjolt Troupe's Bubble Hound x2 – 94273 HP

Gepard – 712282 HP

Lower Half

Stellaron Hunter: Kafka – 837979 HP

Aurumaton Spectral Envoy x2 – 502787 HP

Voidranger: Trampler – 460888 HP

Wraith Warden – 62848 HP

A Song’s True Theme (Stage 11)

Upper Half

Ice Out of Space – 328991 HP

Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked x2 – 592184 HP

Svarog – 756680 HP

Lower Half

Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter – 394790 HP

Aurumaton Spectral Envoy x2 – 394790 HP

Gepard – 559285 HP

A Song’s True Theme (Stage 12)

Upper Half

Guardian Shadow – 46088 HP

Silvermane Lieutenant – 418989 HP

Argenti – 628484x2 HP

Lower Half

Memory Zone Meme "Heartbreaker" – 58659 HP

The Past, Present, and Eternal Show – 1508362 x2 HP

Tomorrow in Harmonious Chords x2 – 502787 HP

Past Confined and Caged x2 – 502787 HP

Present Inebriated in Revelry – 502787 HP

This concludes the upcoming Honkai Star Rail Memory of Chaos enemy lineup leaks for Stages 11 and 12.

For more updates, guides, and updates related to Honkai Star Rail, remember to follow Sportskeeda.