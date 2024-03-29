Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Memory of Chaos (MOC) leaks: Enemy lineups and more

Recently, several Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks have surfaced online. Thanks to these leaks, players get to witness the upcoming content of the title ahead of the patch’s release. A Reddit post from credible leaker HomeDGCat disclosed the Memory of Chaos enemy lineups, which are set to be released in the upcoming version.
Memory of Chaos is one of the most challenging activities in this turn-based battler, where players can clear 12 Stages to obtain various rewards, including Stellar Jades and Credits.
For those curious, this article details the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Memory of Chaos enemy lineups.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.
Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks showcase upcoming Memory of Chaos enemy lineups
As mentioned earlier, this Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leak comes courtesy of leaker HomeDGCat. The Reddit post disclosed both of the upcoming Memory of Chaos cycle's enemy lineups. The first cycle is “Dream Within Deam,” and the second is named “A Song’s True Theme.” The adversaries of each Memory of Chaos cycle are listed in the following section.
Dream Within Dream (Stage 11)
Upper Half
- Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked – 592184 HP
- Decaying Shadow x2 – 328991 HP
- Svarog – 756680 HP
Lower Half
- Ice Out of Space – 328991 HP
- Present Inebriated in Revelry – 394790 HP
- Abundant Ebon Deer – 361890×2 HP
Dream Within Dream (Stage 12)
Upper Half
- Past Confined and Caged x2 – 502787 HP
- Tomorrow in Harmonious Chords – 502787 HP
- Dreamjolt Troupe's Bubble Hound x2 – 94273 HP
- Gepard – 712282 HP
Lower Half
- Stellaron Hunter: Kafka – 837979 HP
- Aurumaton Spectral Envoy x2 – 502787 HP
- Voidranger: Trampler – 460888 HP
- Wraith Warden – 62848 HP
A Song’s True Theme (Stage 11)
Upper Half
- Ice Out of Space – 328991 HP
- Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked x2 – 592184 HP
- Svarog – 756680 HP
Lower Half
- Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter – 394790 HP
- Aurumaton Spectral Envoy x2 – 394790 HP
- Gepard – 559285 HP
A Song’s True Theme (Stage 12)
Upper Half
- Guardian Shadow – 46088 HP
- Silvermane Lieutenant – 418989 HP
- Argenti – 628484x2 HP
Lower Half
- Memory Zone Meme "Heartbreaker" – 58659 HP
- The Past, Present, and Eternal Show – 1508362 x2 HP
- Tomorrow in Harmonious Chords x2 – 502787 HP
- Past Confined and Caged x2 – 502787 HP
- Present Inebriated in Revelry – 502787 HP
This concludes the upcoming Honkai Star Rail Memory of Chaos enemy lineup leaks for Stages 11 and 12.
