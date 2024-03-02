With the release of Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0, players are left wondering what the best teams are for her to conquer the Memory of Chaos. The activity features 12 stages that players can challenge to complete. If the Trailblazers obtain three stars when completing a Stage, they will receive Stellar Jades and various in-game materials as rewards.

For those players, this article discusses the best Memory of Chaos teams for Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Best Memory of Chaos teams for Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail

1) Jingliu, Sparkle, Ruan Mei, Luocha

A team featuring Jingliu, Sparkle, Ruan Mei, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Sparkle (Support/buffer)

(Support/buffer) Ruan Mei (Support/buffer)

(Support/buffer) Luocha (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition for Memory of Chaos features Jingliu as the primary DPS unit. She is one of the best DPS characters treading the Path of Destruction. While Jingliu is busy fighting the adversaries, Sparkle and Ruan Mei provide her with various buffs to boost her damage output.

The former increases her CRIT DMG while the latter boosts her Weakness Break efficiency, allowing her to deal additional damage. Meanwhile, Luocha heals every ally in need of healing.

2) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Pela, Sparkle, Fu Xuan

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Pela, Sparkle, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Pela (Supportdebuffer)

(Supportdebuffer) Sparkle (Support/buffer)

(Support/buffer) Fu Xuan (Tank)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is the main DPS character in this Honkai Star Rail team composition. Released in version 1.3, he is still one of the DPS characters that dominate the meta of this turn-based gacha game.

Pela utilizes her abilities to make the opponents vulnerable to Imbibitor Lunae’s attacks. Meanwhile, Sparkle buffs his ATK and CRIT DMG to boost his damage further. Fu Xuan stands in front of her allies to tank most of the damage the opponents deal.

3) Qingque, Sparkle, Silver Wolf, Fu Xuan

A team featuring Qingque, Sparkle, Silver Wolf, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Sparkle (Support/buffer)

(Support/buffer) Silver Wolf (Support/debuffer)

(Support/debuffer) Fu Xuan (Tank)

Qingque is the main DPS character of this Honkai Star Rail 2.0 team composition for Memory of Chaos. This team composition is a mono-quantum one, as all characters wield the Quantum element. While Qingque is busy defeating the adversaries, Sparkle and Silver Wolf work together to assist Qingque.

The latter places bugs on the adversaries to make them vulnerable to Qingque’s hits, while the former provides various buffs to boost her damage. Fu Xuan tanks all incoming damage to ensure all her team members survive.