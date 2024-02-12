Honkai Star Rail 2.0’s release introduced a set of brand-new Memory of Chaos Stages. Each Stage houses somewhat challenging adversaries, and Trailblazers are required to defeat them quickly without expending all of the turns they have. Since the Memory of Chaos received an update in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, players are wondering what the best teams are to clear it.

For those curious, this article discusses the best teams to conquer Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Note: This article is highly subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinions.

What are the best teams for Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Memory of Chaos?

Jingliu + Bronya + Ruan Mei + Luocha

A team featuring Jingliu, Bronya, Ruan Mei, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu - (Main DPS)

- (Main DPS) Bronya - (Buffer)

- (Buffer) Ruan Mei - (Buffer)

- (Buffer) Luocha - (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail 2.0 team composition features Jingliu as the primary DPS unit. She is a Path of Destruction character who can deal an extraordinary amount of Ice damage to adversaries.

While she is busy fighting, both Bronya and Ruan Mei can grant her various buffs. The latter bestows her with a damage boost along with an increase in Weakness Break efficiency, while the former grants Jingliu ATK and CRIT-related boosts to increase her damage. Meanwhile, Luocha heals every ally who gets hit by an opponent.

Seele + Bronya + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Seele, Bronya, Silver Wolf, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele - (Main DPS)

- (Main DPS) Bronya - (Buffer)

- (Buffer) Silver Wolf - (Debuffer)

- (Debuffer) Fu Xuan - (Tank)

Seele is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail 2.0 hypercarry team composition. She is the first limited-time 5-star Honkai Star Rail character treading on The Hunt Path. Bronya and Silver Wolf assist Seele while she fights by providing various buffs and debuffs.

Silver Wolf places various bugs on the enemies that make them take additional damage, while Bronya boosts Seele’s damage by granting her damage and CRIT DMG buffs. Meanwhile, Fu Xuan keeps her Matrix of Prescience active at all times to tank incoming damage for her allies and ensure their survival.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (DHIL) + Ruan Mei + Tingyun + Luocha

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Ruan Mei, Tingyun, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (DHIL) - (Main DPS)

- (Main DPS) Ruan Mei - (Buffer)

- (Buffer) Tingyun - (Buffer)

- (Buffer) Luocha - (Healer)

In this Honkai Star Rail 2.0 hypercarry team composition, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae serves as the primary DPS. As he is one of the best Honkai Star Rail DPS characters, DHIL deals colossal amounts of Imaginary damage to adjacent enemies simultaneously.

Ruan Mei and Tingyun further boost his damage by bestowing various buffs on him. The former boosts his damage as well as Weakness Break efficiency while the latter increases his ATK while also replenishing his Energy from time to time, allowing him to activate his ultimate more often. Meanwhile, Luocha heals all allies to ensure they survive the battle.

