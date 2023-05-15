Top 5 ways to get more 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is the latest game published by HoYoverse. It has a variety of characters to build a formidable roster for players to explore various worlds and take on a host of unique enemies. As one of the primary video games in the market right now, Honkai Star Rail is experiencing a surge in popularity thanks to its engaging combat system and diverse character models and personalities that cater to multiple audiences. The game constantly adds more characters and capitalizes on the hype it has generated.

Honkai Star Rail's 5-star characters pack a punch

The cream of the crop in Honkai Star Rail's character list is the 5-star characters. These characters have powerful abilities and can greatly empower teams to make combat and explore worlds easier. This article will list the top five ways you can get more 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail.

5) Farm Stellar Jade from quests and challenges

The primary resource for purchasing Star Rail passes in Honkai Star Rail is Stellar Jade. Undying Starlight and Undying Embers can also be used to obtain passes, but they are only obtainable through warps. This gives higher value to Stellar Jades, which are way more consistent to farm.

Progress through the story to get Stellar Jades and complete challenges like the "Simulated Universe" and "The Forgotten Hall." Chests are another useful way of farming for Stellar Jades as well.

These methods will see you accumulate Stellar Jade steadily and consistently, giving you a good chance of obtaining a 5-star character through warps.

4) Save Stellar Jade for character event warps

To make the most of the Stellar Jade you gather, a great strategy is to save it for limited-time event warps. By doing so, you can increase your chances of obtaining a guaranteed 5-star character.

These character event warps have a featured 5-star character. This presents a fantastic opportunity to claim a popular and new character to add to your roster. The ongoing character event warp features Seele, while the upcoming one on May 17th features Jing Yuan as the 5-star character.

Thus, saving up Stellar Jades for upcoming character event warps is a great method to increase the number of 5-stars in your team.

3) Wish on the Departure Warp quickly

The Departure Warp is a banner in Honkai Star Rail that introduces players to the system of warps and pulling for items. It allows you to do 50 warps, after which it permanently expires.

The charm of the Departure Warp is that it guarantees a 5-star character after your 50 warps. Additionally, players are provided with generous passes when they first start playing the game, adding to the overall excitement and value of the experience.

Players who have just started the game should immediately focus on wishing on the Departure Warp to add a 5-star character to their team quickly. This will ensure a strong start in your initial campaigns of Honkai Star Rail

2) Do not reroll to try and get 5-star characters

Rerolling in gacha games is a common practice many dedicated gacha gamers undertake. Rerolling means resetting your account and starting fresh to maximize the chance of getting the characters you want.

In Honkai Star Rail, this would require you to create new accounts repeatedly if you don't get the 5-star character you want. All this wasted time to get one 5-star character could be used to farm more resources and familiarize yourself with the game's features to get multiple 5-star characters in the long run.

1) Don't invest too many resources in the Stellar Warp

The Stellar Warp is the standard warp banner that all players can access. It remains available indefinitely, allowing you to utilize your passes whenever possible. A pity system ensures that on your 90th warp, you are guaranteed a 5-star character or light cone if you have not obtained a 5-star item in your previous wishes.

Compared with character event warps, the Stellar Warp's unreliability makes it a poor investment of passes. The free 5-star character to choose after doing 300 warps on this banner is likable, but it is a huge sink of time.

All this time can be instead put into the Departure Warp for an early 5-star, along with constantly using passes in character event warps to have a consistent and more reliable chance of getting more 5-star characters to add to your Honkai Star Rail roster.

